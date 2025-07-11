Nigeria: Senate Removes Natasha As Diaspora Committee Chair

10 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The Senate on Thursday removed Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as chairman of the senate committee on diaspora and NGOs.

She was replaced with Senator Aniekan Bassey, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the decision during plenary with no official reason given for the change.

"The new chairman is Distinguished Senator Aniekan Bassey, and it will take effect from today," he said.

While hinting at a broader reshuffling of committee positions, Akpabio said a review of vice chairmanships would be undertaken in the coming week to ensure a more equitable distribution.

"We will make some changes to our vice chairmanship positions next week. Some of the senators have two vice chairmanship positions. Every senator should either be a chairman or a vice chairman so we balance the situation," he said.

Following her earlier removal as Chair of the Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, was appointed chair of the Diaspora and NGOs Committee on February 4, 2025.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March over alleged gross misconduct following an altercation with Akpabio over seating arrangements.

She has yet to resume her legislative duties despite a recent court ruling that voided her suspension.

In an interview on Tuesday, she said she was awaiting the Certified True Copy of the judgment before officially returning to plenary, citing legal advice and respect for institutional process.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.