Nigeria: NAF Strikes Convoy of Migrating Terrorists From Kebbi to Zamfara, Kills Scores

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has struck a convoy of 300 terrorists migrating from Kebbi to Zamfara State, killing scores of fighters.

NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement said the airstrike conducted on 9 July, 2025 targeted a convoy of migrating terrorists on 150 motorcycles along the Kebbi-Zamfara axis.

Air Cdre Ejodame said real-time intelligence had revealed the movement of close to 150 motorcycles in batches, each carrying about two armed terrorists near Yarbuga in Maru local government area of Zamfara State.

"After positive identification confirming the hostile presence, NAF aircraft engaged the convoy with devastating accuracy.

Survivors were seen fleeing on foot and motorcycles, as air assets maintained persistent overwatch and executed follow-up strikes, effectively disrupting enemy withdrawal routes," he said.

The statement added that following the airstrikes, ground troops conducted a follow-up exploit mission to Yarbuga Village on the morning of 10 July 2025.

"At the scene, remains of scores of terrorists and their weapons were found in the area, along with several burnt motorcycles. This joint air-ground operation dealt a significant blow to bandit networks in the region," he added.

He said the airstrikes underscores the Nigerian Air Force's unwavering commitment to protecting civilian lives, denying terrorists freedom of action and supporting ground forces to ensure lasting peace across the country.