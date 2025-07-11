Nigeria: Govt Engages Kano Market Leaders, Traders On Consumer Protection

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has reaffirmed its resolve to protect consumer rights and ensure fair trade practices across major markets in Kano State.

Speaking during a Market Engagement Forum held at the Dawanau International Grains Market in Kano, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the FCCPC, Mr. Tunji Bello, represented by the Commission's Principal Consumer and Business Education Officer, Bridget Etim, said the commission was in Kano to listen, educate, and enforce compliance with consumer protection laws.

"We are here because consumer protection does not happen from a distance," Etim told a gathering of market leaders, traders, and stakeholders. "It begins in the markets, where traders like you power our economy, support families, and drive national growth."

"The forum is part of a nationwide initiative under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to empower Nigerians, support livelihoods, and drive inclusive development through stronger market regulations and consumer rights awareness."

Etim highlighted key challenges affecting market integrity, including sale of underweight and mislabelled products, such as rice and maize; rebagging of expired or low-quality goods as premium or imported brands; proliferation of counterfeit products undermining genuine businesses; price-fixing by market associations, especially during festive seasons; use of tampered weighing scales and under-measurements and poor complaint handling and disregard for consumer grievances.

"These are not minor issues," she said. "They are violations of the law and they harm both consumers and honest traders."

She referenced recent enforcement actions in Abuja, where the FCCPC shut down shops in Utako Market where substandard rice were being rebranded as imported varieties.

A similar crackdown, she said, is being planned for Kano, with the Commission's Market Monitoring Taskforce set to visit in the coming weeks.

Etim said the Commission is pursuing a multi-pronged approach involving sanctioning violators under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018; providing multilingual awareness materials, including in Hausa; offering compliance assistance to trader associations and collaborating with market leaders to design locally driven solutions.

"If you are doing the right thing, you have nothing to fear," Etim assured. "In fact, you are our partner. But if you engage in dishonest practices, the FCCPC will take action--swiftly and decisively."

President of Dawanau International Grains Market, Alhaji Muttaka Isa, welcomed the engagement, noting that it aligns with the market's commitment to ethical trade.

"We are very pleased with the presence of the FCCPC today," Isa said. "This will help ensure good quality goods for consumers and promote transparent pricing. Our market already operates within a clear structure; what we need is fair and balanced regulation for everyone."

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between regulators and traders to ensure the market environment benefits both sellers and buyers.

"If you see fake products, rigged scales, or pricing cartels, report them," she said. "We treat all complaints confidentially and act on credible information."