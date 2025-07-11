Nigeria: 5,000 Adolescent Girls in Conflict-Hit Communities to Get Sexual Reproductive, HIV Training in Kaduna

A new initiative is underway to train 5,000 adolescent girls and young women from rural, conflict-affected communities in Kaduna State on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), as part of a strategic campaign to reduce HIV, gender-based violence (GBV), and other health risks.

The project, titled Girls Leading Change, is being implemented by the Stand with a Girl Initiative (SWAG) in collaboration with Open Heart, Global Network of Young People Living with HIV, Gender Equality Fund organizations, government agencies, and health professionals.

Speaking at a partnership and inception meeting in Kaduna, Esther Ilesanmi, Communications Associate at SWAG, said the goal is to equip young girls with the knowledge and confidence to protect themselves and educate others in their communities.

"We have a long-term goal of reaching 5,000 adolescent girls and young women, particularly from underserved and conflict-affected areas," Ilesanmi said.

"We're empowering them with SRHR education, HIV prevention, and awareness of their rights. The idea is not just to teach them, but to help them become peer educators and advocates."

The project has already begun with 100 girls from various communities in Zaria and training for 20 frontline health workers.

According to Ilesanmi, the rollout will be done in phases to ensure quality delivery and sustainability.

"We are also working with other CSOs and NGOs, health workers, and community leaders to amplify the message and extend the impact beyond the classroom," she added.

Catherine Ayuba Yakubu of the Kaduna State AIDS Control Agency said the initiative is timely and critical, especially for girls in remote areas who are more exposed to HIV and GBV due to lack of awareness.

"These girls are vulnerable because they often don't know what constitutes abuse or how to protect themselves," Yakubu said. "This training equips them to speak out and seek help when needed. More importantly, they become a voice for change in their communities."

She also urged parents to take cases of abuse seriously and report them instead of hiding the identities of perpetrators. "Silence only protects the abuser and fuels the problem," she warned.