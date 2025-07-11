Nigeria: Residents Flee As Bandits Raid Plateau Community, Set Houses Ablaze

Three persons, including two palace administrators, were abducted, and several houses were burnt in Bunyun community, Basahar District of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday.

The attack on Bunyun community happened four days after bandits attacked the area, killing vigilantes and burning several houses.

Abdulbari'u Muhammad, the paramount ruler of the community, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, explaining that two palace administrators (Waziri & Wakili) and his younger brother were abducted by the bandits.

According to the paramount ruler, the bandits attacked the community on Wednesday around 7:30 pm, shooting sporadically in the air.

He added that the latest attack could not be unconnected to the clash between vigilantes and bandits on Sunday.

Muhammad said, "The bandits stormed the community in large numbers, riding on motorcycles. They looted valuable items, including food, clothes, motorcycles, and other goods."

The paramount ruler, who fled to Bashar town, disclosed that many residents of the community had also fled the area due to fear.

He stated, "We are completely confused and don't know what to do, which is why we fled to Bashar. Everybody has fled because people are afraid to remain in the area."

Muhammad, however, emphasized that the residents, who are mainly farmers, have already planted their crops, stressing the need for the government to deploy enough security personnel to the area to enable them to continue farming and secure their livelihoods.

Abubakar Zubairu, a resident, confirmed the incident, saying the community was deserted on Thursday morning.

He added that he had also fled to Bashar for safety.

Our correspondent reports that women and children were seen with loads on their heads fleeing the community.

Spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Samson Zhakom, is yet to respond to call and tex message by our correspondent at press time.