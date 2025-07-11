Nigeria: EFCC Files $443,371 Theft Charge Against Mercy Chinwo's Former Manager

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a three-count theft charge against Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, the former manager of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The EFCC is accusing Onyedikachukwu of allegedly stealing $443,371 from Chinwo and another gospel artist, Judith Kanayo, also known as Judikay.

Onyedikachukwu was charged before the court alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited.

The charge sheet, marked ID/25810c/25, was filed by the EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, and Sulaiman I. Sulaiman.

The anti-graft agency accused the defendant of dishonestly converting various sums totalling $443,371 to personal use in 2023.

EFCC also claimed that the funds were the property of Mercy Chinwo and Judith Kanayo and that the alleged offences violated Sections 280(1)(a) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

No date has been set for the defendant's arraignment.

The defendant is also facing a seven-count charge of money laundering and engaging in foreign exchange transactions without a license before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge in that case before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.