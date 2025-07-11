Nigeria: Ex-AGF Malami's Defection to ADC Politically Irrelevant, Says Kebbi Govt

The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris, has dismissed the recent defection of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing it as politically inconsequential to both the state government and the people of Kebbi State.

Idris said the move posed no threat to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or Governor Nasir Idris' growing popularity.

"The defection of the former Attorney General is not something the people or government of Kebbi State are concerned about. In fact, we are happy he left because he didn't add any value to this administration," Idris stated.

He noted that Governor Idris enjoys strong grassroots support, with his performance in office earning him widespread admiration.

"Our governor is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. His achievements speak for themselves. Many Kebbi residents are already calling for him to serve beyond eight years or even aspire to higher office at the national level," he added.

Addressing Malami's political influence, Idris claimed the former minister lacked electoral weight in the state.

"Malami has no political integrity here. He has never won his own polling unit, let alone secured statewide support. His defection is meaningless to us--we are not worried because he holds no influence or value."

He further argued that recent defections from major parties were driven by personal ambition rather than public interest.

"Whether from the APC or PDP, most of those who defected are doing so out of selfish interests, not because they want to serve the people. They can't defeat the APC, not even at the grassroots level," he said.

Idris also questioned Malami's engagement with local communities, referencing complaints from some youths allegedly neglected after attending meetings organised by Malami's political associates.

"Some youths were invited for a meeting about a new political movement. In the end, they were abandoned. They even came to me with their grievances," he noted.

He highlighted Governor Idris's inclusive approach to governance, citing appointments of non-indigenes and cross-ethnic representation in his administration.

"He doesn't discriminate. Whether you're Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba or Benin--it doesn't matter. I'm Nupe from Niger State, yet he appointed me as his Chief Press Secretary. That shows his commitment to inclusive leadership."

Idris listed key achievements of the administration, including the completion of the state secretariat, rural road projects, and the revitalization of traditional institutions.

"He renovated the palaces of Kebbi's four emirs, provided them with official vehicles, and ensured accountability by not leaving everything to contractors," he said.

On security and agriculture, he noted that Governor Idris established operational bases in troubled areas like Shanga and Yauri and distributed over 200 trucks of fertilizer to farmers free of charge.

He also urged Malami to reconsider his political choices.

"My advice to Malami is to rethink his decision. He rose politically under the APC and should have remained loyal. Regardless of what anyone does now, they can't match the goodwill, performance, and legacy of my principal. He has genuinely touched lives--and that's what truly matters."