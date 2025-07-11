Nigeria: NMDPRA Dismisses Wrongdoing Allegations As Baseless, Affirms Transparency

press release

The regulatory authority insists its financials go through regular scrutiny by auditors, fiscal regulators, NASS; suspects vested interests opposed to reforms

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has denied any wrongdoing and asserted that its financial operations undergo regular scrutiny by external and international auditors, Federal Government's fiscal regulators, and the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

It, therefore, dismissed allegation of corruption against its Chief Executive, Farouk Ahmed, an engineer, by faceless groups.

In a statement by the Public Affairs Department of the NMDPRA, the Authority challenged the accusers to present verifiable documents to back their unsubstantiated claims.

NMDPRA maintained that the calls are devoid of any specific claims of wrongdoing, consisting only of bold declarations lacking substance or detail adding that this highlights the frivolity of the campaign.

The statement reed in part: "The Authority wishes to state unequivocally, and for the avoidance of doubt, that the allegations being peddled are false, without merit, and bereft of any factual foundation. The absence of specific claims or verifiable details is, in itself, a clear indication of their falsity and a strong signal that these efforts are not driven by any genuine concern for accountability."

It added that the NMDPRA is an institution anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability and compliance.

"Our fiscal and financial activities are subjected to the highest levels of regulatory scrutiny, not only internally but also through periodic assessments by external auditors of international repute, as well as oversight from the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation and the Office of the Accountant-General. In addition, the National Assembly, through its relevant committees, examines every aspect of our budgetary provisions and expenditure lines. Under such a rigorous accountability framework, it is inconceivable that any credible allegation of misappropriation or abuse of office could escape detection, let alone persist without redress," it said.

The Authority stressed that it finds it curious that a group hitherto unknown to legal or civil society circles would suddenly emerge with expensively printed banners, professionally produced placards and instant access to the media.

It added that the expensive venture the campaign of calumny has assumed shows that the resources are far from spontaneous in either cost or coordination.

"Such energy, if truly in service of the public interest, would have been better directed toward seeking clarifications through existing institutional channels," it said.

While the Authority insisted that it welcomes demands for transparency and accountability, as provided for under the Freedom of Information Act and reflected in its operations, it believes that such engagements must follow due process.

It stated: "We remain open and willing to collaborate with any group that is genuinely committed to the public interest. If the organisers of these protests and publications were truly concerned about good governance, they would have approached the Authority through the established accountability mechanisms. Their choice to bypass these channels and stage public spectacle only reinforces what discerning members of the public already suspect. This is not a protest. It is a production, and the script appears to serve vested interests unsettled by the reforms being implemented in the midstream and downstream sectors of our petroleum industry."

It noted that Mr Ahmed's leadership has prioritised efficiency, transparency and the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (2021), which seeks to sanitise the sector and ensure the equitable distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

It added that the efforts of the Authority under his stewardship have enhanced operational stability, expanded access to regulated information and established a level playing field for all operators in the sector, saying, "These are moves that have inevitably unsettled those who profit from opacity and disorder. We urge the public and all critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to disregard these ludicrous accusations.

"They are the handiwork of nefarious elements determined to distract the Authority from its statutory mandate and frustrate the positive strides enabled by the bold reforms championed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We remain committed to transparency, service delivery and the advancement of Nigeria's energy security."