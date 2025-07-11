Liberia: Senate Makes Key Recommendations On Work Permits

Thomas Yaya Nimely, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labor, has submitted a formal report to the Liberian Senate outlining key recommendations regarding the issuance of alien work permits to foreign nationals employed in Liberia.

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

The communication dated July 7, 2025, and addressed to Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, follows a plenary hearing held on June 4, 2025, in which the Minister of Labor was invited to explain the procedures and challenges surrounding the issuance of work permits to foreign workers operating within the Liberian economy.

Following that hearing, the Senate Plenary instructed the Committee on Labor to review the Ministry of Labor's job listing and relevant legal provisions before making appropriate recommendations.

"In submitting this report, we have reviewed the different categories of jobs listed on the report that the Ministry of Labour submitted," the committee stated in its official communication.

The committee also examined the Decent Work Act (DWA) of 2015, particularly Chapter 45, Section 45.1 (a, b, c, i), which outlines the legal framework governing foreign employment in Liberia:

An employer shall not employ a foreign worker unless they possess a current work permit issued by the ministry. Additionally, a foreign worker shall not commence work in Liberia until they have obtained a work permit in accordance with this part. The Ministry shall not issue a permit to work in Liberia unless it is satisfied that, the report added.

Key Recommendations by the Senate Committee on Labor include stakeholder engagement, where the committee recommends inviting employers to understand the factors influencing their decisions to employ non-Liberians in roles for which qualified Liberians are available.

Enforcement of Work Permit Laws - the committee notes a clear lack of enforcement by the Ministry of Labor and recommends that the Minister strictly issue work permits only in accordance with Chapter 45 of the Decent Work Act.

The Minister should submit quarterly reports to the Senate through the Committee on Labor, detailing job gains and, when possible, job losses within the Liberian labor market.

In addition, transparent job advertisements are required. All job vacancies must be publicly advertised and verified with a documented report submitted to the Ministry of Labor. The Ministry must also ensure that qualified Liberians are prioritized for these positions.

In further advance notification of work permit expiry, the Ministry must notify employers and/or permit holders at least three months before the expiration of any active work permit that cannot be renewed.

It added that mandatory skills transfer to Liberians, to foster local employment and capacity building:

Institutions should be required to employ Liberians in each department, such as mechanical and electrical, for skills transfer, either at the entry level or as trained professionals.

This policy aims to provide Liberians with job-related experience and promote workforce development.

The recommendations underscore the Senate's growing concern about the employment of foreign workers in roles that could be filled by Liberians, as well as the lack of oversight and accountability in the issuance of work permits. The Committee on Labor's report is expected to be a reference point for future legislative and policy decisions aimed at strengthening local labor protections. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.