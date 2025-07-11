Liberia: Boakai's U.S. Trip May Bring Domestic Gains

Liberia's Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah says President Joseph Boakai's recent trip to the United States is likely to generate significant domestic benefits, even as public concerns mount over the value and implications of the visit.

Monrovia, July 11, 2025: President Boakai departed Liberia on Monday, July 7, 2025, early in the morning to participate in the High-Level U.S. African Leaders Summit, hosted at the White House from July 7 to 11, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The event brings together five African heads of state, including those from Liberia, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, to deepen diplomatic ties, advance shared economic goals, and enhance security cooperation between the United States and these select African nations.

During the summit, each African leader was allowed to present their country's situation to U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, President Boakai, in his brief address on Wednesday, called on the U.S. government to conduct a geological survey to identify Liberia's various mineral resources.

President Trump was attentive, listening to the Liberian president reportedly complimenting Boakai for his strong command of the English language.

The exchange has sparked mixed reactions in Liberia. Some citizens expressed disappointment and criticized both presidents, suggesting that Trump's remarks lacked meaningful substance, as they called it a mockery of the nation.

Others, however, praised Boakai's presentation, arguing it helped place Liberia on the global stage and strengthen international ties.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Minister Piah defended the trip, stating that President Boakai's inclusion among the five African leaders invited to the summit was significant.

"I'm pleased to say that our engagements in the United States go beyond the meeting that was held yesterday," Piah said.

Contrary to public criticism, Minister Piah revealed that the President's trip generated numerous benefits for the country, including diplomatic engagements, development aid for Liberia, and follow-up discussions on the second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact.

He explained that the delegation's engagements extended to the U.S. State Department, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), with a focus on Liberia's eligibility for the second MCC Compact.

Piah stated that the Liberian team, led by Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan, used the opportunity to clarify misunderstandings regarding the MCC Compact, which some believed had been canceled.

"We were informed that the second compact is being reviewed, consistent with the president's international engagement strategy and policy position," he said. "When that review is completed, the public will be informed of the outcome and the next steps."

Piah added that the engagement at the U.S. State Department allowed Liberia to advocate for sustained American involvement in Africa, particularly in Liberia.

He noted that while some reports have emphasized economic and trade diplomacy as the way forward, U.S. officials acknowledged the need to continue engaging globally and to support nations like Liberia. They are particularly interested in understanding the structural frameworks that will guide future U.S. involvement in Africa.

Piah also highlighted that President Trump was notably impressed that Liberia is a current member of the United Nations Security Council, emphasizing the need for deeper engagement with Liberia's development priorities.

"Several other engagements are ongoing, and upon the president's return, the public will be duly informed," he said. "So far, the engagement in the U.S. is going well and generating positive results for the country."

Meanwhile, President Boakai is expected to return to Liberia tomorrow, July 11, 2025.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah