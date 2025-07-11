Nigeria: Governor Radda Visits FIRS Chairman, Reaffirms Support for Tax Reforms

press release

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, at the agency's headquarters in Abuja. The visit underscored Katsina State's strong commitment to Nigeria's evolving tax reforms and its willingness to collaborate closely with FIRS on key areas such as digital innovation, voluntary tax compliance, enforcement strategies, and grassroots sensitization.

During the meeting, Governor Radda praised Mr Adedeji's reform-driven leadership and described FIRS as "the engine room of Nigeria's economic growth." He reaffirmed that his administration is ready to adopt progressive tax practices that will improve internal revenue generation and enhance public service delivery in the state.

Mr Adedeji, in response, welcomed the governor and commended Katsina State for aligning with national fiscal priorities. He expressed readiness to deepen partnerships with sub-national governments and expand the nation's tax base in a way that supports long-term, inclusive growth.

The high-level engagement reflects a renewed synergy between federal and state institutions committed to building a more transparent and efficient tax system for national development. Governor Radda was accompanied on the visit by the Accountant General of Katsina State, Nura Tela.

On the side of the FIRS Chairman were the Chief of Staff to the Executive Chairman, Mr Adetayo Koleosho, and the Coordinating Director at FIRS, Kabir Abba.