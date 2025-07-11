Africa: 'No One Should Be Left Behind' By Africa's Health System, Says Dr. Ogwell

interview

"One key challenge I remain deeply committed to addressing is ensuring no one is left behind by the health system, no matter where they live," Dr. Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, the CEO and President of VillageReach, a global non-profit dedicated to strengthening health systems in underserved communities.

With over three decades of experience at the forefront of global and continental health, Dr. Ogwell has become one of Africa's most respected public health leaders.

As Vice President for Global Health Strategy at the UN Foundation, he spearheaded global health policy, advocacy, convening, thought leadership, and grantmaking to support the UN's priorities. Before this, he was Deputy Director-General of the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and had served in various leadership positions, including as acting CEO and founding Deputy Director. His leadership at the Africa CDC led Africa's successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, and cholera.

It was his brainchild, the New Public Health Order, that revolutionized global health by demanding that Africa take charge of its own health destiny.

He urged a fundamental shift in Africa's approach to health by pushing self-reliance, indigenous solutions, and continental ownership. According to Dr. Ogwell's vision, Africa should set its own agenda, build internal capacity, and ensure that every country is equipped to deal with health threats effectively. The New Public Health Order is now a guiding framework for the African Union and its member states, shaping policy, investment, and international cooperation. It is seen as a roadmap not only for pandemic preparedness but for achieving sustainable, equitable health outcomes across the continent.

He described his experience with Africa CDC as one of honor and privilege, adding, "I have worked with passionate professionals, learned from seasoned leaders, and gained wisdom from African elders. I have also had the privilege of working with partners (I call them Friends of Africa!) as they have supported our work and contributed to our vision of a New Public Health Order."

Now, as CEO of VillageReach, he's charging toward a bold 2030 vision, bringing quality health care to the farthest corners of the globe.

In this conversation with allAfrica's Melody Chironda, he reflects on lessons learned, the future of African public health, and ensuring no one is left behind.

Dr. Ogwell, having led Africa's public health efforts at Africa CDC and now advancing health equity at VillageReach, what do you see as the most critical opportunity to strengthen global health systems for underserved communities, especially amid shrinking aid budgets?

Amid shrinking aid budgets and rising health needs, the most urgent opportunity is to rethink how we build and deliver care, starting with primary health care. More than 650 million people across Africa still lack access to the health services they need. This moment calls for a different kind of leadership: one that centers equity, prioritizes the most under-reached and embraces more agile, inclusive health systems.

Responsive primary health care offers a powerful path forward. These are systems that are available when needed, can adapt to shocks and are designed to reflect the realities of the people they serve. That means listening more to communities and countries, and less reliance on rigid, top-down models.

At VillageReach, we're working alongside governments and partners to put this approach into action - from extending care beyond facilities to using data and technology to close access gaps. In this new global health landscape, responsiveness and inclusion aren't optional; they're essential.

What transformative change must the global health community embrace to achieve equitable health access for all, and how will you champion this change through VillageReach's initiatives?

To achieve equitable health access for all, the global health community must shift from short-term, top-down approaches to long-term, integrated, country-led delivery systems. Equity begins when systems are designed around the needs of the most under-reached, guided by local data and built to adapt to changing demands.

At VillageReach, we're championing this transformation. Our 2030 strategy aims to reduce inequities in health systems, reaching 350 million people. At its core is responsive PHC. Specifically, I'm focused on expanding our work in five critical areas: digitally-enabled PHC, resilient supply chains, strong data systems, a well-supported health workforce and emergency-ready systems. All of it is aligned with country priorities and implemented in close partnership with governments, communities, the private sector and global actors committed to lasting change.

Many African countries grapple with weak health infrastructure. What are the most urgent systemic changes needed to address this challenge and build resilient health systems, and how do you see these evolving over the next decade?

Resilient health systems aren't built by funding alone. They require a fundamental shift in how systems are designed, led and delivered. The first step is moving from donor-driven approaches to systems built around national priorities and community needs. When countries lead, systems become more accountable, responsive and sustainable.

We also need to rethink what infrastructure means. It's not just clinics and hospitals, but the systems that connect them: strong supply chains, empowered health workers, reliable data and digital tools that bring care closer to people.

Responsive primary health care is at the heart of this transformation, and over the next decade, I see African countries leading the way toward digitally enabled, locally owned systems. At VillageReach, we're supporting that evolution, aligning with national strategies and scaling efficient, people-centered models that deliver lasting impact where it matters most.

With recent U.S. aid cuts, such as to USAID and PEPFAR, disrupting global health programs, how can African nations and organizations like VillageReach innovate with domestic financing and alternative funding models to sustain critical health programs?

Recent U.S. aid cuts have underscored the urgent need for African countries to reduce dependency on external funding and strengthen locally led, domestically financed health systems. This is not just a financial challenge; it's an opportunity to rethink how health systems are resourced and sustained.

Governments can diversify financing through approaches like public-private partnerships, health insurance schemes and blended financing models that bring together public, private and philanthropic resources. These models not only reduce reliance on a single funding stream but also unlock new sources of capital and foster greater collaboration across sectors.

How can African nations effectively prioritize preparedness for emerging infectious diseases while addressing ongoing challenges like maternal and child health?

Disease surveillance, emergency preparedness and maternal and child health are not competing priorities—they are deeply connected. The most effective way to address both is through responsive, integrated systems that can meet routine needs while adapting in times of crisis. That means stronger data systems for early warnings, health workers equipped to respond and deliver services and supply chains that can flex in emergencies. We are supporting this work and more, together with our partners, to build the type of primary health care systems that can serve all communities.

Reflecting on your journey and Africa's public health challenges, what is one key challenge you hope to overcome through your leadership at VillageReach?

I have worked in public health for over three decades, leading through emergencies and reform efforts, across global institutions and national systems. One key challenge I remain deeply committed to addressing is ensuring no one is left behind by the health system, no matter where they live. I've seen what happens when systems fail the most vulnerable, and I've also seen what's possible when governments and partners build systems with people at the center.

In my new role, I'm committed to translating my experience in public health into action. My goal is to expand access to health care to the people and places most often left behind through sustainable, people-first solutions that extend the reach and responsiveness of health systems across Africa.

Looking ahead, what systemic changes are needed in African health systems to strengthen their resilience against shocks like pandemics or funding disruptions, and what steps can be taken now to achieve this?

Building truly resilient health systems in Africa means rethinking not just what we deliver, but how—and for whom. Resilience isn't only about weathering shocks like pandemics or funding cuts. It's about anticipating them, adapting early and continuing to serve those who need care most.

Three shifts are essential, which I have named earlier. First, we must invest in responsive primary health care systems that are designed to adapt and deliver in any context, not only during crises, but every day. Second, we must localize leadership by strengthening national institutions and frontline capacity, ensuring that decisions are made closer to the people they affect. Third, we need more stable and diversified financing to reduce dependence on external aid and anchor systems in sustainable, domestic investment.

Resilience won't happen overnight. That is why VillageReach has worked for 25 years toward these goals, and why we will keep working so that everyone, everywhere, can access the health care they need to thrive.