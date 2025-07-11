Liberia: World Bank Sounds Alarm On Liberia's Failing Public Services

MONROVIA-- As trust in political leadership continues to decline across Sub-Saharan Africa, the World Bank is urging governments in the region to urgently reform public service delivery systems and rebuild citizen confidence. The appeal was made in the Bank's latest Country Policy and Institutional Assessment (CPIA) report, launched Wednesday in Monrovia.

While the report did not single out any country for criticism, the World Bank's findings point to a widespread failure by African governments--including Liberia--to meet the basic needs of their citizens. Liberia, which hosted the regional launch, is cited by data from other institutions as facing severe service delivery shortfalls in areas such as electricity, education, healthcare, water access, and administrative governance.

According to Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank's Chief Economist for Africa, confidence in government hinges on its ability to transform public resources into essential services. "Populations across Africa are clearly asking for more from their leaders to enable them to realize their aspirations," Dabalen said.

The CPIA Africa 2024 report maintains a regional average score of 3.1 out of 6, the same as 2023. But the score masks deep underlying weaknesses in infrastructure, human capital, security, and public sector management. The report identifies poor governance and lack of transparency as key factors undermining progress in countries eligible for International Development Association (IDA) support.

In Liberia, the reality mirrors the report's conclusions. The African Development Bank estimates that only 33 percent of Liberians have access to electricity. Meanwhile, a 2023 UNICEF report indicates that just 10 percent of the population--out of more than five million people--has access to safe drinking water. These deficiencies persist even as Liberia prepares to celebrate 178 years of independence on July 26.

Education remains in crisis. UNICEF data reveals that more than 85,000 Liberian children are out of school and often found in the streets. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai had vowed during his 2023 campaign to address the crisis, but the problem appears to be worsening. The increase in narcotic drug use, especially the substance known as kush, continues to devastate the country's youth.

In addition to weak social services, Liberia struggles with fiscal inequality. Despite the government's stated intentions to curb public spending, a large portion of the national wage bill still goes to senior officials in the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature, while rank-and-file civil servants struggle to afford basic necessities like food, healthcare, and education for their families.

The CPIA report notes that underdeveloped infrastructure continues to hinder economic productivity, particularly through poor roads, unreliable electricity, and inefficient transport systems. Human capital remains underutilized due to substandard education and health systems that leave individuals ill-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the economy. Security is also a concern, with conflict-related fatalities nearly tripling over the past decade. This has strained governments' ability to maintain law and order.

Administrative efficiency also lags. The report cites slow business facilitation, weak financial services, and bureaucratic bottlenecks that discourage investment and economic growth.

However, there are isolated signs of progress. Some countries have adopted fiscal reforms, such as cutting wage bills and fuel subsidies and managing debt more responsibly. Others have leveraged digital technologies to streamline public services, regulate financial systems more effectively, and facilitate trade. Gains have also been made in expanding legal protections for adolescent girls and enhancing social safety nets.

Still, these advances are not enough to outweigh systemic weaknesses. Nicholas Woolley, the report's lead author, emphasized that many reform efforts are undermined by a lack of implementation capacity and weak governance structures. "Addressing these challenges is not just about economic growth; it's about showing people that governments can work for them," Woolley said.

With donor funding becoming more constrained, the World Bank is urging African governments to prioritize transparency, strengthen institutions, and adopt citizen-centered policies. The CPIA report, both a diagnostic tool and a roadmap, provides tailored recommendations to help governments and development partners reverse the current trajectory.

Its central message is clear: in order to build inclusive and sustainable societies, African leaders must not only deliver promises--they must deliver results.