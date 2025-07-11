Nigeria: Many Bandits Killed in Attempt to Raid Kebbi Community

The bandits had reportedly crossed into Kebbi to carry out Wednesday's foiled attack.

Nigerian troops, on Wednesday, repelled an attack by an estimated 400 bandits in Ribah town in the Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing many of the outlaws, an official has said.

The 223 Light Battalion, Zuru, engaged the bandits and forced them to retreat after suffering heavy casualties.

The Director of Security in the Cabinet Office of the Kebbi State Government, AbdulRahman Zagga, disclosed the development in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Mr Zagga commended the bravery and resilience of the Nigerian soldiers in repelling the attack.

He said the bandits left behind the bodies of some of their fallen comrades and a cache of weapons.

Mr Zagga said that despite the large number of bandits, the superior combat skills of the troops prevailed.

He also noted that the Nigerian Air Force supported the operation with fighter jets.

"The situation has since been brought under control and normalcy fully restored," he said.

The foiled attack is suspected to have been carried out by the same group that recently attacked some communities in Niger State.

Also on Wednesday, troops from Dukku Barracks repelled a separate attack by Lakurawa bandits in Mera, Augie Local Government Area.

The bandits were reportedly attempting to rustle cattle in the area.

Following the feats, Governor Nasir Idris thanked the Nigerian Army and other security agencies involved in both operations.

He reiterated his administration's commitment to strengthening security and sustaining support for security formations, particularly those in frontline areas.

It will be recalled that on Monday, a joint security team rescued six abducted persons and intercepted herds of cattle rustled from Kokanawa and Ukuhu communities in the Danko Wasagu LGA.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Kebbi is one of the northern states suffering from banditry with the armed thugs attacking rural communities at will. Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in similar attacks in states like Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna and Zamfara.