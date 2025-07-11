Nigeria: Nasarawa to Reintroduce School Feeding, Deploys NSCDC for Primary School Security

The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has announced plans to reintroduce a school feeding programme for primary school pupils in the state, as part of a broader effort to improve basic education and pupil welfare.

The Executive Chairman of NSUBEB, Dr. Kassim Muhammad Kassim, made the disclosure on Thursday when he received executive members of the Nasarawa State Committee on Food and Nutrition at his office in Lafia.

Dr. Kassim expressed concern over the absence of a proper feeding programme for young pupils since the suspension of the Federal Government's school feeding initiative. He revealed that NSUBEB is now taking proactive steps to launch its own feeding programme tailored to the nutritional needs of primary school pupils.

"I will soon inaugurate a committee to that effect," Dr. Kassim said. "We want to bring back the old glory of primary education in Nasarawa State, and God willing, we will achieve it."

Earlier, the Director of Nutrition at the State Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Yusuf, urged NSUBEB to prioritize the feeding of pupils with nutritious meals to support their learning and physical development.

She noted that child nutrition is essential for cognitive performance and called on all stakeholders to support the proposed programme.

In a related development, Dr. Kassim also revealed that the board has approved a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to safeguard public primary schools across the state. The collaboration falls under the NSCDC's "Safe School Program Unit."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Under the agreement, trained NSCDC officers will be deployed to protect pupils and staff from the growing threats of kidnapping and vandalism, which have affected schools in some parts of the country.

"We are spending huge sums renovating structures, building new classrooms, and providing furniture. We cannot allow criminals to destroy these investments," Dr. Kassim said.

He called on the NSCDC to go beyond protecting school premises by tracking down and arresting buyers of vandalized school property, stating that tackling the black market is key to deterring future thefts.

The NSUBEB chairman reiterated the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Sule's administration to raising education standards in the state. He noted that regular training and retraining of teachers remains a top priority to ensure improved teaching quality and learner outcomes.

In his response, the NSCDC State Commandant, Mohammed Kabir, assured the board of the Corps' readiness to provide adequate protection to both pupils and infrastructure under the "Safe School Program," which is operational nationwide and coordinated from the Corps' headquarters.

He emphasized the importance of securing the learning environment to foster academic excellence and community trust.

With these twin interventions--nutritional support and security reinforcement--Nasarawa State is positioning its basic education sector for a more stable and supportive learning atmosphere.