Liberia: LAC to Appear Before House Committee

The House of Representatives, through its Joint Committee on Concessions Compliance and Review, has formally cited the management of the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) to appear for a public hearing on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

The hearing will take place in the 1st Floor Conference Room, House Wing, Capitol Building.

The citation, issued by Joint Committee Chairman Hon. Foday E. Fahnbulleh, calls for the appearance of Mr. Naveen Madan, General Manager of LAC, along with all pertinent documentation related to the company's concession agreement with the Government of Liberia.

According to an official communication from Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, the hearing will focus on three critical areas: review of LAC's concession agreement with the Government of Liberia, verification of tax obligations and compliance with national revenue laws and assessment of corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, including community contributions within the concession area

This legislative oversight is part of the House's broader mission to uphold transparency, accountability, and legal compliance by concession holders operating in Liberia.

The Joint Committee aims to evaluate whether LAC is meeting its contractual, financial, and social obligations under its agreement.

The hearing also signals the Legislature's commitment to ensuring that investments in Liberia serve the interests of its citizens.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings as part of the House's ongoing efforts to promote responsible corporate practices and safeguard national interests.

