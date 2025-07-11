Liberia: LAC to Appear Before House Committee

11 July 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The House of Representatives, through its Joint Committee on Concessions Compliance and Review, has formally cited the management of the Liberia Agricultural Company (LAC) to appear for a public hearing on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

The hearing will take place in the 1st Floor Conference Room, House Wing, Capitol Building.

The citation, issued by Joint Committee Chairman Hon. Foday E. Fahnbulleh, calls for the appearance of Mr. Naveen Madan, General Manager of LAC, along with all pertinent documentation related to the company's concession agreement with the Government of Liberia.

According to an official communication from Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, the hearing will focus on three critical areas: review of LAC's concession agreement with the Government of Liberia, verification of tax obligations and compliance with national revenue laws and assessment of corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, including community contributions within the concession area

This legislative oversight is part of the House's broader mission to uphold transparency, accountability, and legal compliance by concession holders operating in Liberia.

The Joint Committee aims to evaluate whether LAC is meeting its contractual, financial, and social obligations under its agreement.

The hearing also signals the Legislature's commitment to ensuring that investments in Liberia serve the interests of its citizens.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings as part of the House's ongoing efforts to promote responsible corporate practices and safeguard national interests.

Facebook

X

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.