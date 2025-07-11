Liberia: Lona Quarterfinals Kick Off Sunday At Tusa Field

Monrovia — The quarterfinal stage of the 2024/2025 Liberia Oldtimers National Association (LONA) Championship will begin this Sunday, July 13, at the historic Tusa Field in Gardnerville.

Eight veteran teams that advanced from the group stage will now compete in two-legged knockout matches to determine who moves on to the semifinals. Winners will be decided based on aggregate scores across both legs.

Quarterfinal Fixtures - First Leg (Sunday, July 13, 2025):

10:00 AM: Paynesville vs. Lakpazee

12:00 PM: BOTFA vs. Chocolate City

2:00 PM: Genesis vs. Sinkor

4:00 PM: Senior Brothers vs. Cow Field

The opening match between Paynesville and Lakpazee is expected to feature high-intensity play, as both teams aim to take early control of the tie. BOTFA and Chocolate City will meet in what is projected to be a tactical midfield battle.

Genesis and Sinkor, two sides with strong group-stage performances, will clash in the third match of the day. The final game will feature hosts Senior Brothers Association against Cow Field Oldtimers. Senior Brothers enter the quarterfinals unbeaten in 12 matches and will look to use home-field advantage, while Cow Field is known for its disciplined defending and counter-attacking style.

The LONA Championship is recognized as a major platform celebrating the legacy of Liberian football. Many participating players are former stars of local leagues, and their continued involvement reflects enduring commitment to the sport.

In addition to on-field competition, the tournament fosters camaraderie and community spirit among Liberia's football veterans.