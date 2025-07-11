Liberia's Top High Schools to Compete in National IP Competition Finale

Monrovia — Six high schools from across Liberia are set to compete in the National Finale of the Intellectual Property High School Club Competition on Friday, July 11.

The event marks the conclusion of a nationwide academic initiative focused on intellectual property education and awareness.

The final round brings together the top performers from the county-level qualifiers held earlier this year, which involved more than 200 students from 13 schools across Montserrado, Nimba, and Grand Bassa Counties.

Competing in the national finale are the three county champions--United Dawah Ummah High School (Montserrado), W.P.L. Brumskine High School (Grand Bassa), and Ganta United Methodist High School (Nimba)--along with their respective runners-up: Lott Carey Baptist Mission High School, J.W. Pearson High School, and Bassa High School.

Sister Mary Laurene Browne will serve as Head Judge during the competition, which concludes months of academic preparation and debate among participating students.

Deputy Director General for Copyright, Hon. Clarence H. Cole, praised the students' understanding of key intellectual property topics, including copyrights, related rights, piracy, trademarks, patents, and industrial designs.

"These students have demonstrated exceptional comprehension and articulation of complex intellectual property concepts," Cole said. "Their performances throughout the competition have underscored the transformative power of targeted educational interventions in shaping the next generation of Liberia's creative and knowledge-driven economy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The competition was launched in 2024 to address the gap in intellectual property literacy among Liberian students. It is aligned with Pillar Six of the ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes human capital development as a key driver of national growth.

Initially piloted in Montserrado County, the program expanded in 2025 to include Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties, broadening access to IP education and increasing regional representation.

According to Cole, the initiative not only promotes legal and economic understanding of intellectual property rights but also fosters creativity and innovation among students.

"By encouraging students to engage with real-world legal and economic frameworks that protect creative works, the initiative helps lay the groundwork for a future generation of Liberian innovators, artists, and entrepreneurs," Cole said.