Sierra Leone: Liberia to Introduce Kickball in Sierra Leone Through Sports Diplomacy Visit

Monrovia — The National Sports Authority (NSA) of Sierra Leone has officially invited the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) for a sports diplomacy visit from July 21 to 25, aimed at introducing kickball to Sierra Leone.

Leading the delegation will be LKF President Ambassador Emmanuel Surprise Whea. The visit is expected to include meetings with Sierra Leonean sports authorities, community leaders, and the staging of exhibition matches in various cities to showcase the structure and benefits of kickball.

NSA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai confirmed that the Liberian delegation will engage with key stakeholders to promote the sport and explore its potential expansion across Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Whea described the visit as a "historic moment" for regional sports diplomacy, saying it presents an opportunity to "build bridges, share knowledge, and empower young people across borders."

The delegation will include LKF Secretary General Mahu G. Fofana, Grievance & Ethics Committee Chair Lamin K. Kamara Sr., League One Clubs Representative C. Tonia Fahnbulleh, and League Two Clubs Representative Alfred P. Berry.

As part of diplomatic protocol, the invitation has been copied to Sierra Leone's Ministries of Sports, Foreign Affairs, and International Cooperation, among other government agencies. The LKF is coordinating its travel and logistics for the visit.

The initiative is seen as a key step toward a broader West African kickball movement, with prospects for future regional tournaments, athlete exchanges, and technical training. Ambassador Whea said the sport's expansion can promote unity within the Mano River Union.