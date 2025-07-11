Liberia: President Boakai Launches National Healing and Unity Program

11 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has officially launched the National Healing, Reconciliation and Unity Program, a major initiative aimed at addressing the legacy of Liberia's civil wars and promoting long-term peace and national cohesion.

The announcement was made Thursday by Minister of Internal Affairs, F. Sakila Nyumalin Sr., during a press briefing at the Ministry in Monrovia. The program was formally launched by President Boakai on July 5.

Minister Nyumalin described the initiative as a "crucial turning point" for Liberia, stressing the importance of sustaining efforts toward reconciliation and healing.

He outlined several steps taken by President Boakai to advance the national healing process, including a national apology to civil war victims and a directive for implementing a strategic roadmap for reconciliation.

"These are practical steps toward genuine national healing, reconciliation, and social cohesion," said Nyumalin.

The Minister emphasized that the program aligns with the recommendations of the 2009 Final Report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), which was established as part of the 2003 Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

The TRC proposed 207 recommendations to address the consequences of the conflict, many of which have yet to be fully implemented.

"Implementation has been slow due to a lack of political will and limited resources," Nyumalin noted.

He also referenced the 18-Year Strategic Roadmap for National Healing, Peacebuilding, and Reconciliation, initially launched in 2012 under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The framework, which spans from 2013 to 2030, includes 12 thematic pillars such as memorials, the Palava Hut system, and a national apology--all based on the TRC recommendations.

Nyumalin stated that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in partnership with other government bodies and civil society organizations, will lead the implementation of the roadmap.

As part of the next steps, the Ministry plans to seek presidential approval to activate a National Reconciliation Steering Committee, which will coordinate reconciliation activities.

The committee will include representatives from government institutions, civil society, the National Council of Chiefs, and traditional leaders to ensure a unified national approach.

"The committee will ensure consistent policy direction and a whole-of-government approach to reconciliation," Nyumalin added.

