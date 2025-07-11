Liberia: 'Promoting Diversity' - Chi Holds Cultural and Art Festival As Female Lawmakers, Diplomats Back Inclusion Initiative

Monrovia — In a stirring call for national unity and social harmony, the Community Health Initiative (CHI) on Thursday, July 10, hosted a one-day Cultural and Art Festival under the theme "Diversity and Inclusion." The event, held at Monrovia City Hall, drew a cross-section of Liberians from various sectors and backgrounds and received strong endorsements from female lawmakers and international partners.

Delivering the keynote address, CHI Executive Director Madam Naomi Solanke emphasized the importance of embracing diversity and fostering inclusion across all spheres of society--from communities to the workplace.

"Diversity means having many different kinds of people in a group. Each person brings their own unique experiences and ideas, and that makes our communities, workplaces, and society richer and stronger," said Madam Solanke.

She stressed that while diversity brings value, its full potential is only realized when paired with intentional inclusion and intersectionality--ensuring every individual feels heard, respected, and valued.

"When we talk about inclusion, we mean creating spaces where everyone feels welcomed, where all voices are heard, and where everyone has a chance to contribute," she explained.

Citing research, Madam Solanke noted that diverse and inclusive environments foster greater innovation, solve problems more effectively, and strengthen teamwork. Yet, she acknowledged the persistent challenges of discrimination and exclusion faced by many, calling for collective action.

"It is our duty to speak out against injustice, to listen to each other, and to create a society that respects all perspectives. Let's be the change we want to see," she urged.

Lawmakers Pledge Support for Inclusion

The event received overwhelming support from members of the Legislature, particularly the Female Legislative Caucus. Representatives Ellen Attoh-Wreh (Chairperson), Pricilla A. Cooper (Vice Chair), and Moima Briggs-Mensah pledged their full backing for the initiative, stressing the need for national unity regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, or political affiliation.

"For us in the Female Legislative Caucus, we support anything that promotes inclusion and unity. You cannot talk about unity without inclusion," said Rep. Attoh-Wreh of Margibi County.

Rep. Briggs-Mensah of Bong County District #6 echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of gender and disability inclusion.

"We are advocating to ensure seats are reserved for women and persons with disabilities--particularly women with disabilities. Our situation should never define our ability," she stated.

Rep. Cooper added: "Women's participation starts with us. We must empower ourselves and stand up for each other. We must show through action--not just words--that we are committed to inclusion."

Diplomatic Support for Inclusion

Also speaking at the event, Madam Emer Hughes, Development Lead at the Embassy of Ireland in Monrovia, reaffirmed her country's support for efforts promoting diversity, equity, and social cohesion.

"We are stronger together, regardless of our backgrounds. True progress is only possible when we work collectively across lines of difference," she stated.

Madam Hughes emphasized that diverse teams are more innovative, resilient, and better positioned to address complex challenges. She called on institutions and communities to actively fight discrimination and create welcoming environments for all.

"To build a society grounded in love and belonging, we must celebrate our differences and protect the rights of every individual," she said. "Let's build a future where everyone feels they belong and are truly valued."

Call to Action from Civil Society

Former Executive Director of the National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), Daintowon Domah Pay-Bayee, praised CHI for organizing what she described as a "powerful step toward national healing."

"We need this kind of unity if our country is to move forward," said Madam Pay-Bayee. "There's no strength in division. We must get rid of the 'pull-her-down' mentality and be intentional about embracing diversity."

She encouraged young people to maintain their energy and morale, urging them to play a leading role in promoting human rights and inclusive development.