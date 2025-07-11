Liberia: Suspension Looms Over Rep. Marvin Cole for Alleged Disorderly Conduct in Plenary

Monrovia — Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole is facing possible suspension from the House of Representatives following allegations of gross disrespect and disorderly conduct.

The House Plenary is expected to take disciplinary action against Rep. Cole in line with its Standing Rules, based on a report submitted by the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration.

According to the committee, Rep. Cole's actions violated Rule 42 of the House's Standing Rules, which prohibits disorderly behavior or conduct that brings the House into public disrepute.

Central to the controversy is Rep. Cole's failure to appear before the committee after being summoned to respond to allegations regarding his behavior during a plenary session. Instead, the lawmaker sent a communication stating that he was traveling to the United States and could not appear.

However, the committee rejected the excuse, citing his failure to provide supporting travel documents.

"The committee could not accept Representative Cole's excuse without any evidence or documentation confirming his travel plans. Such actions undermine the integrity of the investigative process and violate the expected standards of accountability from elected officials," the committee stated in its report.

The investigation stemmed from a formal complaint filed by Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony Williams, who accused Rep. Cole of making disrespectful remarks toward Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah during the July 1, 2025 plenary session.

In his complaint, Rep. Williams described Cole's alleged outburst as "painful and disgraceful," asserting that it violated both Rules 42.1 and 42.2. He further claimed that Rep. Cole has a pattern of showing disrespect toward fellow lawmakers, including House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon.

Following the complaint's reading on the House floor, Grand Bassa County District #4 Representative Alfred Flomo filed a motion to refer the matter to the Rules, Order and Administration Committee, whose findings now form the basis of possible disciplinary action.

This is not the first time Rep. Cole has come under scrutiny for controversial behavior in the Legislature. However, the current charges have escalated tensions among lawmakers, with calls for firm action to uphold the dignity of the House.

Sources within the Capitol say Plenary is keen on setting an example to reinforce discipline and proper conduct among members.

As of press time, Rep. Cole has not issued a public statement. He is believed to still be out of the country, reportedly in the United States.

The House is expected to make a final decision on the matter upon his return.