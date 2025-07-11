Liberia: China - Work for Overhead Bridges Begins in September

The Liberian government has released the official design for the new overhead bridges planned for Congo Town, while work is expected to start in earnest in September of this year.

These bridges are being built to help reduce the heavy traffic on Tubman Boulevard and SKD Boulevard, two of Monrovia's busiest roads.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah, who is the official Spokesperson of the government, said construction is expected to begin in September 2025. The project will be handled by Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group, a well-known Chinese company with experience in building big roads and bridges.

"These overhead bridges will allow cars to drive on different levels without stopping for traffic, which means faster movement for drivers and safer crossings for pedestrians," Piah said.

This project is part of the government's bigger plan to improve roads and transportation in the city. Once completed, the bridges are expected to, ease traffic jams, make roads safer, help people get to markets, schools, hospitals, and other places faster and support business growth in nearby areas.

The plan also shows that Liberia is serious about modern city planning and improving life for people in urban areas.