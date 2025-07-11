Foligar Lang, President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has unveiled his party's "Shadow Cabinet" for 2025. Presented as a direct challenge to nearly seven decades of centralized governance, it outlines a radical vision for a fundamentally transformed and federated Cameroon, including the proposal of an 11-region structure and a brand-new, multi-cultural federal capital.

Cameroon's political landscape is experiencing a significant tremor as Foligar Lang, President of the Cameroon Reformation Party (CRP), has unveiled his party's "Shadow Cabinet" for 2025. This audacious move, presented as a direct challenge to nearly seven decades of centralized governance, outlines a radical vision for a fundamentally transformed and federated Cameroon, including the proposal of an 11-region structure and a brand-new, multi-cultural federal capital.

In a powerful and unequivocal statement, Lang condemned the country's past, declaring, "We as a people of this Nation find ourselves at a difficult political crossroad with two historical political dictators for 65 years. This cabinet comes at the right time." He called upon all Cameroonians to acknowledge and definitively move past these "serious errors," ensuring such governance failures "never repeat themselves again." This sharp critique directly implicates the legacies of Presidents Ahidjo and Biya, under whom Cameroon has been governed for a combined 65 years.

The CRP's freshly nominated cabinet is billed as a "Government of the people," embodying "a force of unity and an epitome of peace, Transparency, and progress for and on behalf of each and every one of us Cameroonians." Lang emphasized the caliber of his proposed team, describing it as "a prolific, inclusive, and decisive cabinet made up of men and women with driven ambition, the willingness to work for and on behalf of each and every one of us." He stressed the urgency of this new direction, noting its arrival "at the right time of desperate need where our people have been suffocated for 42 years with no basic air to breathe."

The CRP leader's statement also laid down strict ethical guidelines for prospective members of his shadow government. He asserted that "black legging, political witch hunting and judasian let downs are accepted without leaving out conflict of interest," making it clear that only "those having genuine intention to work for this nation whatsoever" would be part of "the Team of the becoming of a Cameroon fair and far fairer for all Cameroonians and not just for a few."

This emphasis on integrity aims to draw a stark contrast with the perceived corruption and tribalism that the CRP alleges has plagued past administrations.

The most revolutionary element of Lang's announcement is the proposed establishment of an 11th "Capital region. This novel region, he elaborated, is meticulously designed to dismantle any existing or future tribal or group claims over land and political power. Critically, this new region would host a brand-new capital city, strategically planned to "cut across five regions - North West, South West, Littoral, Centre and West Regions." This geographical overlay is intended to intrinsically reflect "the true image of a multi-cultural, multilingual and diverse nature of this Nation and motherland of twenty-five million of us all," moving away from ethnically or regionally concentrated power bases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This bold initiative directly confronts deeply rooted grievances concerning the equitable distribution of national resources and political influence.

"Long will be gone the days where a tribe will monopolise governance and political strength and gone are also the days where tribes will monopolised the economy," Lang adamantly declared. The CRP's overarching vision seeks to dismantle what it describes as "asymmetrical proportions of unequal dimensions in response to tribal lineage and central geographic powers," advocating for a truly balanced distribution of wealth and power.

The unveiling of this shadow cabinet that also includes the strategic cabinet position of Secretary of State for Southern Cameroons Crisis comes at a pivotal juncture in Cameroon's political landscape, with anticipated presidential elections looming and ongoing national debates surrounding governance, decentralization, and the very essence of national unity. By not only presenting an alternative leadership team but also proposing a profound re-imagining of Cameroon's administrative and political geography, Foligar Lang and the CRP are unequivocally positioning themselves as a party committed to radical reform and truly inclusive governance. In a move to directly engage the populace, the CRP has invited the public to "meet and greet your future ministers" through their private website links, signaling a commitment to transparency and direct citizen involvement as they champion their transformative vision for a "One Nation, Federated" Cameroon.

Fang Lang's shadow government includes men and women of caliber and mettle drawn from all walks of life.