Liberia: Captain Kollie Demands State Funeral for Fallen War Soldiers

Captain Jerry Kerkulah Kollie, a former representative candidate for Bong County Electoral District #2 and a vocal advocate for veteran recognition, has called on President Joseph Nyumah Boakai to organize a state funeral for all Liberian soldiers who lost their lives during the country's brutal 14-year civil conflict.

Gbarnga, Bong County: Addressing reporters following a consultative meeting with former military leaders, Captain Kollie emphasized the symbolic and moral importance of properly honoring the fallen. He argued that those who died regardless of the factions they represented were Liberians who served and made the ultimate sacrifice in a tragic chapter of national history.

"We will appreciate the government for hosting a state funeral for our colleagues who died while fighting for the country," said Captain Kollie. "They fought bravely. Now it is time to ensure they are properly honored at the Camp Suffering Barracks."

Captain Kollie stressed that the soldiers represented all segments of Liberia and should not be judged by the politics of the war. Instead, he believes they deserve collective recognition as part of the country's path to reconciliation and healing.

As part of a campaign titled "Killed in Action (KIA)", Kollie and a coalition of former war-era soldiers have set November 29, 2025, as a deadline for the Boakai administration to respond to their demands. Should the government fail to act, the group has vowed to stage a massive protest in Monrovia, calling attention to what they see as decades of neglect and national silence surrounding the fate of their fallen comrades.

Captain Kollie's demand comes just days after a groundbreaking national moment: President Joseph Nyuma Boakai formally apologized to victims and survivors of the Liberian civil war during the launch of the National Healing, Reconciliation, and Unity Program held on July 6, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

In an emotional and historic speech attended by survivors, families of victims, government officials, and members of the international community, President Boakai accepted mora l responsibility on behalf of the Liberian State for failing to protect its people during the war.

"To every victim of our civil conflict, to every family broken, to every dream shattered, we say: WE ARE SORRY," the President declared. "The State could have done better, but it failed. We are here now, and we must do everything to make sure it never fails you again."

President Boakai described the apology as more than symbolic a foundational step in rebuilding national unity and committing the government to a process of transitional justice. He pledged to implement key recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), support memorial initiatives, and promote inclusion for victims and marginalized communities.

The event was widely praised by observers as a powerful gesture of national accountability and a potential turning point in Liberia's long struggle to confront its violent past.

Despite the apology, Captain Kollie and his supporters say further action is needed, particularly for those who fought and died in the conflict. They argue that while civilian victims deserve justice and acknowledgment, fallen soldiers should not be forgotten in the broader reconciliation process.

"Apologizing is the beginning. Now let us act," Kollie insisted. "If we truly want national healing, we must respect every Liberian life lost, including those in uniform."

The government has yet to issue an official response to Kollie's demands. However, political analysts say the issue could pose a significant test for the Boakai administration's commitment to comprehensive post-war justice, balancing the sensitivity of honoring combatants while upholding the rights and memories of victims.

As the November protest deadline looms, the nation watches closely to see whether the call for a state funeral for Liberia's war dead will become the next significant step on the road to reconciliation or a new source of national tension. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.