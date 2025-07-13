Nigeria: Buhari - Tinubu Directs All National Flags to Fly At Half-Staff for 7 Days

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed that all national flags be flown at half-staff to honour his late predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who passed on earlier today.

The former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, died while receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness in London, United Kingdom, on Sunday, had been ill for some time.

A statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described "late Buhari as a very core, a patriot, a soldier, a statesman, whose legacy of service and sacrifice endures ."

The statement further stated that: " As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-staff across the country for seven days from today," Tinubu stated.

"We honour his service. We reflect on his legacy. And we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.

"I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour.

"The Federal Government will accord President Buhari full state honours befitting his towering contributions to our country.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

"And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness," the statement reads in part.

Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria's President in 2015 and 2019.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.