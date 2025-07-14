Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Extends Condolences Over Death of Former Nigerian President

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed condolences over the death of Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

"On behalf of the Government and People of Ethiopia, I extend sincere condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari and to the people and Government of Nigeria. Our thoughts are with you during this time of mourning," the Premier shared on social media page.

Former Nigerian President Buhari has died at the age of 82 while receiving treatment at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, it was learned.

The family of former President Buhari, has announced his death on Sunday afternoon.