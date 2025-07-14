Nigeria: Buhari - Katsina Govt Declares Monday Work-Free Day

The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, as a work-free day in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, Nigeria's immediate-past president passed away earlier on Sunday at a London hospital at the age of 82.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Katsina State Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, on behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

According to the statement, the public holiday was to allow residents to mourn, reflect, and offer prayers for the repose of the late Nigerian leader's soul.

Governor Radda described President Buhari as "a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria."

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina, and the entire nation.

"We have lost an icon whose name has become synonymous with discipline, integrity, and national service. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus," the Governor prayed.

The late former President Buhari, a native of Daura in Katsina State, served as Nigeria's Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and returned as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.