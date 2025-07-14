Nigeria: Buhari - Katsina Govt Declares Monday Work-Free Day

14 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Katsina State Government has declared Monday, July 14, 2025, as a work-free day in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, Nigeria's immediate-past president passed away earlier on Sunday at a London hospital at the age of 82.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Katsina State Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, on behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

According to the statement, the public holiday was to allow residents to mourn, reflect, and offer prayers for the repose of the late Nigerian leader's soul.

Governor Radda described President Buhari as "a great leader, a hero, a true democrat and a patriotic elder statesman whose life was dedicated to the service of Nigeria."

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina, and the entire nation.

"We have lost an icon whose name has become synonymous with discipline, integrity, and national service. May Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and reward him with Aljannatul Firdaus," the Governor prayed.

The late former President Buhari, a native of Daura in Katsina State, served as Nigeria's Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and returned as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.