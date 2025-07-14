Nigeria: Buhari Served With Integrity, Love for Nigeria - - Remi Tinubu

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has paid glowing tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a courageous and principled leader who served Nigeria with unwavering integrity and deep affection for the people.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued on Sunday following the announcement of the former president's passing in the United Kingdom, Senator Tinubu said the country had lost "a great leader who dedicated his life to the service of our beloved country."

"President Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, integrity, and a deep love for his people," the First Lady stated. "He was a man of immense courage, conviction, and a tireless advocate for justice and good governance."

She recalled Buhari's dedication to the common good and his belief in the boundless potential of every Nigerian, noting that his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

To the grieving family of the late president, Senator Tinubu extended her deepest condolences, especially to his widow, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and their children and grandchildren.

"May you find solace in the outpouring of love and support from a grateful nation. Please know that your grief is shared by all of us," she said.

The First Lady concluded her message with prayers for the repose of Buhari's soul, asking Almighty Allah to grant him Aljanah Firdaus and to comfort his family and all Nigerians who mourn his passing.