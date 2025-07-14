Africa: Buhari - Tinubu, Obj, IBB, Jonathan, AU, Govs, Others Mourn

Eminent Nigerians, including President Bola Tinubu, former presidents, governors and monarchs, have mourned the demise of the immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders also paid tribute to the former president, who died on Sunday in London, while on a medical visit.

Buhari's death was confirmed by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, who said the former president died in a hospital. Buhari will be buried today in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

Shehu's statement read, "The family of the former president has announced the passing on of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon in a clinic in London."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late Buhari as a patriot, soldier, and statesman who served Nigeria with honour, integrity, and unwavering dedication to national unity.

In a statement personally signed by him, Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor, who died earlier in the day at a hospital in the United Kingdom following a prolonged illness.

"It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of His Excellency, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd), GCFR, my predecessor, who departed this life today," President Tinubu said.

Paying tribute to the former leader, Tinubu said Buhari's entire life was defined by "duty, honour, and a deep commitment to the unity and progress of our nation."

He noted that the late Buhari served Nigeria through some of its most turbulent periods -- first as military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023 -- and did so with "quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria's potential."

"He stood firm through the most turbulent times, leading with quiet strength, profound integrity, and an unshakable belief in Nigeria's potential," Tinubu said. "He championed discipline in public service, confronted corruption head-on, and placed the country above personal interest at every turn."

President Tinubu revealed that he had spoken with the late president's widow, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to offer his condolences, and extended his sympathies to the entire Buhari family and all Nigerians mourning the loss.

"I extend my deepest condolences to his beloved wife, Aisha, with whom I have been in constant touch, his children, the entire Buhari family, and all who knew and loved him," Tinubu said.

The President also extended condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, especially the Daura Emirate, where Buhari hailed from.

As part of national mourning, Tinubu ordered that all national flags fly at half-mast for seven days beginning Sunday.

"As a mark of respect to our former leader, I have directed that all national flags fly at half-mast across the country for seven days from today," the President declared.

He also announced that an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) would be held on Tuesday, July 15, in honour of the late leader.

"I have also summoned an emergency Federal Executive Council session on Tuesday, dedicated to his honour," he stated.

Tinubu further disclosed that the Federal Government would accord Buhari full state honours "befitting his towering contributions to our country."

The President ended the statement with a solemn prayer: "May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus. And may his life continue to inspire generations of Nigerians to serve with courage, conviction, and selflessness."

Buhari, a retired major general in the Nigerian Army, was Nigeria's 7th military head of state and later the 15th president of the Federal Republic. He was 82.

Tinubu Sends Shettima, Gbajabiamila To Bring Corpse From UK

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aisha Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, President Tinubu has also directed Vice President Kashim Shettima and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria's President in 2015 and 2019.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-mast as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

Buhari's Death, A Loss To The Nation - Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sunday evening, mourned the passing unto glory of Buhari, describing it as a loss to Nigeria.

Obasanjo, in a statement issued last night in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the late former President was "a colleague, a comrade, a co-patriot, who, as a soldier, played his role as a soldier very well.

Obasanjo in the statement made available to journalists by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said he received the news of the passage of the immediate past President of Nigeria "with a heavy heart", stressing that his demise occurred at a time when the country needed the totality of the experience and expertise of her past leaders to navigate out of the present situations.

The statement reads: "It is with a heavy heart that I received this afternoon, the passing unto glory of a colleague, a comrade, co-patriot, General Muhammadu Buhari, who, as a soldier he played his role as soldier; as an administrator, he played his role as an administrator; as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman".

"It is a loss to the nation because at a time like this, we need the totality of the experience, expertise and what I may call statesmanship of all those who have had the opportunities to run the affairs of this country in the past to get us out of the situation we are in".

"All I can say is that may God forgive him all his inadequacies and accept him into His kingdom. He will be sorely missed and may his soul rest in perfect peace".

IBB Describes Buhari As A Man of Integrity, Dignity, Order

Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has described Buhari as a man who believed in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office.

In a special tribute he released yesterday in Minna, Babangida, said, "It is with a deeply heavy heart that I received the news of the passing of my friend, my brother, my course mate, and a fellow soldier in the journey of nationhood -- President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR".

IBB said, "Our paths crossed in 1962 when we both joined the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna. From those early days, Muhammadu stood out -- quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria".

"Through the years, we shared trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments, victories and moments of reflection. Our bond was forged not only by military training, but by a shared commitment to the ideals of service, discipline, and love for country," he added.

The Former Military President said that fate placed both of them in leadership at different times and in very different circumstances during their long careers, but overall, "Buhari remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office."

According to him, General Buhari served Nigeria with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or misunderstood.

He said beyond the uniform and the public glare, " I knew him as a deeply spiritual man, a man who found solace in faith, and who carried himself with the humility of someone who believed in a higher calling".

Babangida concluded that "We may not have agreed on everything -- as brothers often don't--but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism".

"His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President. It is the loss of a symbol -- a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic. A man who, even in retirement, remained a moral compass to many, and an example of modesty in public life".

While condoling his wife, Aisha, his children, grandchildren, and the nation he loved and served, IBB prayed that Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, would forgive his shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

I've Lost A Respected Colleague, Elder In Buhari - Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to Buhari, describing his death as a profound national loss and a deeply personal one.

In a condolence message issued on Sunday, Jonathan expressed sorrow over the passing of Buhari, who died at the age of 82, and honoured his legacy as a patriot, a disciplined leader, and an elder statesman who served Nigeria with integrity.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss that I received the news of the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari," he said. "Nigeria has lost one of its foremost leaders, and I have lost a respected colleague and elder."

Jonathan hailed Buhari's decades of service to the country, noting his contributions as both military Head of State and a democratically elected President. He said Buhari would be remembered as "a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation."

According to Jonathan, the late president's life was marked by values that endeared him to Nigerians across all walks of life. "The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism," he said.

He also praised Buhari's enduring legacy of sacrifice, perseverance, and devotion to national ideals. "His legacy will continue to endure in the hearts of all who value sacrifice, integrity, perseverance and devotion to national ethos," Jonathan said.

On behalf of his family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the former president extended condolences to Buhari's immediate family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians who mourn the loss.

"May Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus," he prayed.

Buhari's Legacy Defined by Discipline, Honesty- Osinbajo

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a true patriot whose life was defined by discipline, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

In a heartfelt condolence message personally signed and released on Sunday, Osinbajo said he and his wife, Dolapo, received the news of Buhari's passing with "profound sadness."

"We spoke with Her Excellency Aisha Buhari and their son Yusuf Buhari to express our heartfelt condolences and to share in the deep grief of their beloved family--one with whom we had the honour of serving our nation for eight memorable years," the former Vice President stated.

Reflecting on his time with Buhari, Osinbajo hailed the former president as a man whose devotion to Nigeria remained steadfast throughout his life.

"Nigeria has lost a true patriot--a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved. President Buhari's legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good," he said.

The former Vice President prayed for God's comfort and strength for the bereaved family, noting that the nation joined them in mourning.

"May his memory always be blessed," he added.

Buhari's Death, Nigeria's Biggest Loss in Recent Times -- Shettima

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Buhari, saying Nigeria has lost one of its greatest leaders.

He described the death of the former Nigerian leader, who died on Sunday at a clinic in the United Kingdom at the age of 82, as the biggest loss Nigeria has ever incurred in recent times.

In a condolence message on Sunday, the Vice President who recently travelled to London to pay the late Buhari a visit at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, regretted that the former President eventually succumbed to the cold hands of death when he was being expected to recover soon, noting that the loss is "too cruel than terms could give out."

"It is a black Sunday in Nigeria! My heart is overwhelmed by grief, as the nation mourns one of its greatest leaders of all time, His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. This loss is too cruel for terms to describe - coming at a time I was anticipating his quick recovery after visiting him at the hospital in the United Kingdom," VP Shettima mourned in a statement by his media aide, Stanley Nkwocha.

Buhari To Be Buried Monday At 4PM, Says Palace Official, Emir Of Daura Grieves

Arrangements are underway for the burial of Buhari, who passed away on Sunday in London at the age of 82, with preliminary reports indicating that the funeral will take place at 4:00 p.m. today in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

Usman Ibrahim Yaro Tsarkin Labarai, the official palace historian and spokesperson for the Daura Emirate Council, disclosed the tentative burial plan on Sunday.

He, however, noted that final confirmation was still being awaited from the Katsina State government.

"We are expecting confirmation from the state government, but for now, the plan is to lay him to rest at 4:00 p.m. on Monday in Daura," Tsarkin Labarai said.

He described the mood in the palace and across the Daura Emirate as one of profound sorrow and deep reflection, adding that the Emir of Daura, Alhaji (Dr.) Faruk Umar Faruk, was severely grieved by the loss.

"The mood is silence. The Emir is in pain. This is the second time Katsina has lost a sitting or former president," Tsarkin Labarai noted, referring to the passing of former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua in 2010.

President Buhari, a native of Daura, was known for his close ties to the traditional institutions of Katsina, especially the Daura Emirate, where he held deep personal and historical roots.

His passing has cast a shadow of mourning not only over his home state but across Nigeria, where he served as both military head of state (1984-1985) and a two-term civilian president (2015-2023).

Emir Faruk Umar Faruk, who shares a long-standing relationship with the late president, is expected to lead the traditional rites during the burial, which will follow Islamic customs.

Meanwhile, security arrangements and logistics for the burial are being coordinated between the federal government, Katsina State authorities, and the Daura Emirate Council. Thousands are expected to gather to pay their last respects.

Further updates are expected as official communication is released by the government and the Buhari family.

AU, ECOWAS Mourn Former President Buhari

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed sadness over the passing of Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London at the age of 82.

The African Union Chairperson issued a condolence message on behalf of the African Union Commission and the wider African Union family. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the bereaved family of the late President Buhari "during this period of national mourning and collective grief."

"President Buhari will be remembered as a principled and resolute leader who served Nigeria with honour and conviction. Throughout his tenure, he remained a committed Pan-Africanist--an advocate for regional integration, good governance, and African-led solutions to the continent's pressing challenges. He was a steadfast supporter of multilateral cooperation and a tireless champion of peace and stability across Africa," the Chairperson stated.

The Chairperson paid tribute to the life and enduring legacy of this distinguished statesman and saluted his contribution to advancing Africa's development, unity, and voice on the global stage.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has also commiserated with Nigeria on the death of former President Buhari in a statement issued on Sunday.

On behalf of all the institutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, President of the ECOWAS Commission, extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, to President Bola Ahmed BOLA TINUBU, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the entire Nigerian people.

ECOWAS said, "It is with deep sorrow that the world learns of the passing of His Excellency General Muhammadu BUHARI, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent," the statement said.

Buhari Restored Integrity To Public Office -- U.S. Mission

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria has extended its condolences to the people of Nigeria on the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement, the Mission described the late leader as someone whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restoring integrity to public office.

The statement noted that Buhari's legacy included his efforts to strengthen Nigeria's democratic institutions.

"Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and all Nigerians who mourn this loss."

Nigerian Governors Mourn Buhari

The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The forum, in a statement signed by its chairman and Kwara State governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said Buhari's death was a significant depletion in the ranks of Africa's all-time great men.

The statement reads: "The Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) receives with a profound sense of loss and sadness the death of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in London, on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

"This death is a significant depletion in the ranks of Africa's all-time great men. Muhammadu Buhari was not just a former President or military leader; he was a national political leader with profound moral courage, character, and an amazing sense of duty. He would be remembered for his humility, strategic patience, and modest lifestyle.

"We send our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the painful loss of his dear friend, compatriot, immediate predecessor, and fellow party man.

"Our thoughts are also with Her Excellency, former First Lady Mrs Aishah Buhari, and the rest of the family at this difficult moment.

"Similarly, we commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umar Radda and the good people of Katsina State on this very sad development," he said.

Putting People First Remains Buhari's Legacy - Gov Radda

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has described the legacy of late former President Muhammadu Buhari as one firmly rooted in compassion, humility, and unwavering commitment to the common man.

Reacting to the news of the former President's death in London at the age of 83, Governor Radda said Buhari's life and leadership were defined by a singular principle: putting people first.

"President Buhari was not just a leader; he was the embodiment of the common man's aspirations," Radda said. "His people-oriented programmes and genuine love for the masses defined his leadership philosophy. He governed with the belief that leadership is a trust, and that trust must be used to uplift the lives of ordinary Nigerians."

From social investment schemes and agricultural reform to healthcare and education support for the vulnerable, Buhari's presidency prioritised initiatives aimed at reducing poverty and empowering citizens. Millions benefited from the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), including N-Power, TraderMoni, and the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme.

"Even when facing difficult economic realities, President Buhari stood by the poor," Governor Radda noted. "His legacy is not about political grandeur but about service to humanity. He lived modestly, governed simply, and always stayed connected to the hopes and struggles of the average Nigerian."

Gov. Uba Sani Bids Farewell To Ex-President Buhari

Kaduna state governor Uba Sani has mourned former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a man of spartan simplicity and deep faith.

In a statement personally signed by Governor Sani, He said President Buhari lived with quiet dignity and unwavering commitment to the service of Nigeria.

The statement read, "It is with profound sorrow and complete submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we receive the news of the passing of one of Nigeria's most revered sons -- President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. A towering figure in our national life: he was a soldier, statesman, reformer, and, above all, a beloved leader of the people"

"From his early days in the military to his presidency, he embodied discipline, integrity, and uncommon patriotism. His courage in confronting corruption and insisting on accountability in public life inspired millions. A man of Spartan simplicity and deep faith, he remained grounded in the values of justice and fairness, always aligning himself with the hopes and struggles of the ordinary Nigerian -- the talakawa, whom he championed with conviction"

Buhari's Death Unexpected - Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed his condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the death of his predecessor in office, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

He equally commiserated with the wife of the former president, Hajia Aisha Buhari and his entire family, praying to God to grant repose to his soul.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Makinde described Buhari's death as unexpected, noting, however, that the former president made his mark in serving the country.

Okpebholo Mourns Buhari, Says He Was A Man of Unwavering Integrity

Governor Monday Okpeholo on Sunday described the late Former President Muhammad Buhari as a man of unwavering Integrity who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo described the late former President as a true patriot, a disciplined leader, and a man of unwavering integrity who dedicated his life to the service of Nigeria.

Niger Governor Mourns Former President Buhari

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has said that the late immediate past President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari has contributed a lot to Nation building and steadfast in his service to humanity.

In a message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the governor described the former president as an elder statesman who has etched his name in the annals of Nigeria's history.

He observed that " former President Buhari was a very disciplined personality and lived a life of service to humanity, and dedication to nation-building".

Buhari's Legacy Of Service, Truth Lives On -Governor Sule

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has said that despite his demise, the late former President Muhammadu Buhari's legacy of service and truth will continue to live on.

In a condolence message he personally signed, Governor Sule described the late former leader as a beacon of integrity and patriotism who left indelible marks in the sands of time in the country.

"It is with deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss that I receive the sad news of the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, an elder statesman and former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

"The late President Buhari was not just a leader; he was a symbol of honesty, discipline, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project.

"Throughout his life, he stood as a beacon of integrity and patriotism; never wavering in his resolve to serve the country with selflessness, honesty and courage.

"His leadership was marked by simplicity and a deep sense of duty, which endeared him to millions both at home and abroad," he said.

The governor noted that the late Buhari's connection with Nasarawa State was especially heartfelt, adding, "he was a friend to the people, a father figure to so many of us, and a guiding light to leaders across generations."

Governor Adeleke Mourns Transition Of Ex-President Buhari

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed his deep pain over former President Muhammadu Buhari's passing, describing the late Nigerian leader as a patriot who contributed immensely to national development.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, extended his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu on the loss. He said that Nigeria had lost a distinguished leader who gave his all for the country's progress.

The Governor also commiserated with former First Lady, Mrs Aishat Buhari, surviving children and immediate family who lost more than just a father and confidant, but an embodiment of integrity who brought so much difference to governance in Nigeria.

Gov Yusuf Describes Buhari As Symbol Of Discipline, Patriotism

The Kano state Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has expressed profound shock and sadness over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari. He described him as a towering figure whose life embodied discipline, integrity, and unwavering love for Nigeria.

Governor Yusuf in a statement signed by his director of media and publicity, Sanusi Bature, paid a glowing tribute to the late President's life of service, noting that both as a military ruler and as a democratically elected leader, Buhari dedicated himself to the unity, stability, and progress of the nation.

"President Muhammadu Buhari devoted his entire life to serving our dear country with courage and sincerity.

"His steadfastness, simplicity, and commitment to the welfare of ordinary Nigerians will continue to inspire generations," he said.

However, the governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President, the government and people of Katsina State, and indeed all Nigerians who are mourning this monumental loss.

Governor Moh'd Says Buhari Is National Icon

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London after a prolonged illness.

In a solemn statement issued on Sunday, signed by his spokesperson, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor described Buhari's passing as a profound national loss. He noted that the former president's legacy of discipline, integrity, and selfless service would forever remain etched on Nigeria's history.

"The news of President Buhari's death has plunged the nation into mourning," Governor Mohammed said, recalling the late leader's pivotal roles as Nigeria's former military Head of State and later as a democratically elected President.

Buhari Demonstrated Unparalleled Leadership Skills, Patriotism, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the late President demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Buhari was a transparent, courageous and honest leader.

He described the late former President as a man who truly loved Nigeria and contributed his quota towards her development.

PMB, Audacious, Prudent, Strong-willed - Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has described former President Muhammadu Buhari as audacious, prudent, contented, strong-willed, and compassionate.

Aiyedatiwa, who said that he received the news of Buhari's passing on Sunday afternoon, described the former President as a man who valued his integrity and couldn't hide his feelings.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Sunday, commiserated with the immediate family of the former President and the government of Katsina State.

Zulum Expresses Shock

Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has received with deep shock and immense sorrow the news of the death of His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Dauda Iliya, Gov. Zulum said although death was inevitable to mankind, Buhari's demise at this critical time of Nigeria's democratic journey was colossal, as the vacuum created was going to be difficult to fill.

The statement reads: "It is with profound sadness that I learned of the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari while receiving treatment at a London Clinic today (Sunday, July 13, 2025).

Abiodun Mourns Buhari's Death, Says Transition Shocking, Devastating

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday joined the league of eminent Nigerians who mourned the passing to glory of former President Muhammadu Buhari, whose death occurred at a London Hospital in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

Abiodun expressed shock at the news of former President Buhari's demise and said he was devastated at the news of the former military and civilian Nigerian leader's transition.

Abiodun, in a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that though death is a bill that all mortals must pay, the death of the former president came to him as a rude shock.

Buni Mourns Former President Buhari

Yobe state Governor Hon. (Dr) Mai Mala Buni, has condoled with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Katsina state government, the Daura Emirate, and Nigerians over the passing of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, DG Press and Media Affairs, former President Buhari was described as a nationalist who dedicated his life to the unity and service of his fatherland, saying, "his death is a sad, huge and monumental loss to the country.

"The government and people of Yobe state condole with the President and Commander in Chief, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, the government and people of Katsina state, Daura Emirate and indeed the people of Nigeria over the loss of this committed nationalist who believed in the unity and progress of Nigeria."

Buhari: Nigeria Has Lost A Distinguished Statesman - Senator Adamu

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that he was "a distinguished statesman and patriot" who left an impeccable record of integrity and selfless service to Nigeria.

Adamu, in a statement he personally signed, said Buhari's emergence as the first Nigerian to defeat a sitting President was not accidental but "a result of his integrity and patriotism."

The former governor of Nasarawa recalled that from May 2015 to the moment he left Office in May 2023, Buhari had placed Nigeria on a steady pedestal of growth, with remarkable feats in infrastructure, including new power stations, several oil and gas facilities, new dams, massive agricultural projects, among others.

"From his days as a young military officer to the time he emerged as our elected leader, President Muhammadu Buhari stood tall for his forthrightness, discipline and integrity. He was a pathfinder for his unmatched honesty and his selfless services to Nigeria", said Senator Adamu.

Buhari Was A Patriot With Moral Clarity, Calm Strength- SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the SGF described President Buhari as a true patriot, statesman, and disciplined leader who served Nigeria with honour and integrity.

In a statement issued by the director information in his office, Segun Imohiosen, he noted that President Buhari's legacy--spanning his leadership as military Head of State (1984-1985) and as a democratically elected President (2015-2023)--was defined by a resolute fight against corruption, a commitment to national unity, and unwavering dedication to public service.

Gov Aliyu, Sultan Mourn Buhari

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the news of the passing of former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor described the death of the former President as a monumental loss to the entire nation, noting that the vacuum left behind would be difficult to fill.

Governor Aliyu prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the late President's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, grant him the highest place in paradise, and comfort his family during this difficult time.

On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the late President, the government and people of Katsina State, and Nigerians as a whole over this tragic loss.

Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has expressed condolences upon receiving the news of the demise of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In an official statement released by the Sultan's Media Team, he described Buhari's passing as "the end of an era," underscoring his significant contributions to nation-building and his unwavering belief in the traditional institution as a pathway to a Nigeria characterised by peace, unity, and prosperity.

"He was a great Nigerian leader, endowed with the qualities that commanded respect both before, during, and after his tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," stated the Sultan.

Reflecting on Buhari's impactful tenure, the Sultan noted, "As Military Head of State, he introduced discipline through the War Against Indiscipline (WAI). Additionally, as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, he was instrumental in establishing the only oil refineries that Nigeria has ever boasted of.

Buhari Was A Statesman, Leader of Great Integrity -- Akpabio

Senator Godswill Akpabio, president of the Senate, has expressed profound sadness over the passing of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, describing him as "a statesman and leader of great integrity."

Akpabio, in a statement personally signed by him and issued to journalists in Abuja, condoled with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government and people of Katsina state, and Gen. Buhari's immediate family over the former president's demise.