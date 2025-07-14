Nigeria: Tinubu Announces Buhari's Demise, Asks Shettima, Gbaja to Proceed to UK

13 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the passing of his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 pm, following a prolonged illness.

President Tinubu has spoken with Mrs Aisha Buhari, the former President's widow and offered his deep condolences.

President Tinubu has also ordered Vice President Kashim Shettima and Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to proceed to the United Kingdom to accompany President Muhammadu Buhari's body back to Nigeria.

Former President Buhari was twice elected Nigeria's President in 2015 and 2023.

He also served as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement said, President Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

