Nigeria: 10 Key Things You Didn't Know About Late President Buhari

The 5th democratically elected President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, died on Sunday evening in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

Hereunder is 10 key information about former President Buhari.

1. Twice Nigeria's Leader -- Military and Civilian

Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria's military Head of State (1983-1985) and later as democratically elected President (2015-2023) -- making him the only Nigerian to lead the country in both capacities.

2. Military Background and Civil War Participation

Buhari joined the Nigerian Army in 1962, trained in the UK, and fought in the Nigerian Civil War, commanding key battalions and sectors during major offensives in the East.

3. Launched the War Against Indiscipline (WAI)

As military ruler, Buhari launched the famous War Against Indiscipline (WAI), a moral rearmament campaign to promote public order, patriotism, and civic responsibility.

4. Known for Authoritarian Rule in the 1980s

His military government was characterized by harsh decrees, press suppression (Decree 4), mass retrenchment, executions for drug offenses, and retroactive application of laws.

5. Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF)

Under General Abacha in the 1990s, Buhari headed the PTF, which gained public praise for transparency in delivering infrastructural projects across Nigeria.

6. Ran for President Four Times, Won on Fourth Try

Buhari contested the presidency in 2003, 2007, 2011, and finally won in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeating incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

7. Focused on Anti-Corruption and Security as President

His civilian presidency prioritized anti-corruption, Boko Haram counter-insurgency, and social welfare schemes like N-Power, though he was criticized for economic mismanagement.

8. Long Medical Absences Marked His Presidency

Buhari's two-term presidency was marred by frequent medical trips to the UK, including a 104-day absence in 2017 that raised concerns about his health and capacity to govern.

9. Faced Major Protests During Tenure -- #EndSARS

In 2020, Buhari's government faced massive youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality, seen as a defining moment of dissent during his rule.

10. Handed Over Power Peacefully and Retired to Daura

On May 29, 2023, Buhari handed over to Bola Tinubu and immediately retired to his hometown of Daura, marking the end of a five-decade public career.