Nigeria: 'Nigeria Has Lost a True Patriot', Says Buhari's Ex-Deputy Osinbajo

Immediate-past Nigeria's Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has mourned the death of his former principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the country has lost a true patriot.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Prof. Osinbajo served as Nigeria's Vice President from 2015 to 2023 under President Buhari.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Sunday night, Osinbajo said he had spoken with Buhari's wife and former First Lady Aisha Buhari, including his first son, Yusuf Buhari, following the development.

Osinbajo wrote: "Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, this afternoon.

"In the moments that followed, we spoke with Her Excellency Aisha Buhari and their son Yusuf Buhari to express our heartfelt condolences and to share in the deep grief of their beloved family, one with whom we had the honour of serving our nation for eight memorable years.

"Nigeria has lost a true patriot, a man whose life was marked by unyielding devotion to the nation he loved. President Buhari's legacy will endure as a testament to the nobility of public service, defined by honesty, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the public good.

"We pray that the Almighty God will grant comfort and strength to his family, and to all who mourn his passing. May his memory always be blessed."