South Africa: Gatvol of Crime, Citizens Rally Behind General Mkhwanazi

Protesters plan night vigils at police stations across the country as they demand action against rising crime and gangster violence.

South Africans are gatvol of crime and many say they are no longer willing to wait for government promises to be fulfilled.

Now, they are putting their support behind KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who dropped a bombshell last Sunday when he said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is protecting criminals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Sunday at 7pm on the crime crisis. Before then, residents plan to hold night vigils at police stations across the country.

In WhatsApp groups set up in all nine provinces, thousands are rallying behind Mkhwanazi. The groups are strictly focused on crime issues -- no politics allowed -- and have one aim: to support the police boss who many believe is finally standing up to criminals.

The most serious claims centre on Mchunu's alleged ties to two known underworld figures: Cat Matlala and Brown Mokgotsi.

Ramaphosa has already met both Mchunu and Mkhwanazi. He now faces a tough choice -- whether to suspend or fire his police minister.

For many citizens, especially in townships where gangsterism and killings are common, the time for silence is over.

In Diepsloot, community leader Loyiso Toyota said they are tired of empty promises.

"We have cried a lot. We have begged the government to help us fight crime. Nothing has happened," he said.

"Mkhwanazi is brave. He hears us. We will support him. You touch Mkhwanazi, you touch us."

In Soweto, a group of protesters is planning to gather at Kliptown police station from 6pm. Others in Gauteng have shared posters urging peaceful action.

They want to send a clear message to Ramaphosa before he speaks at the Union Buildings: support the victims of crime, not the people behind it.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said Ramaphosa's address to the nation will be followed by a meeting of the ANC national working committee at Luthuli House on Monday.

The party is also due to hold its national executive committee meeting later in the week where the state security and crime intelligence will be discussed.

Pictured above: President Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure to calm a nation ready to hit the streets.

