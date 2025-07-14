South Africa: Mchunu Backs Inquiry but Parliament Sharpens Its Knives

Mchunu says he will respond honestly to the claims against him and uphold the values of honour and integrity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has launched a judicial inquiry after serious misconduct allegations from KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accepted his suspension from office and says he fully supports the judicial inquiry set up by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu said he respects the President's decision and is committed to the process. "I stand ready to respond to the accusations against me and account to the citizens of the Republic, fully and honestly," he said.

He added that honour and integrity are the values he believes in and will continue to uphold.

Mchunu's suspension follows serious allegations from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service.

Ramaphosa announced that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry will investigate the matter. It will be led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The details of the allegations have not been made public.

Professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as an Acting Minister.

Meanwhile the Chairperson of the Police Committee, Ian Cameron, welcomed the inquiry, saying it must help root out corruption in the South African Police Service.

He warned that the inquiry must not be cosmetic, but must lead to a proper clean-up of the entire justice system.

Justice Committee Chairperson Xola Nqola agreed, saying that justice institutions must stay above suspicion.

"We cannot have a question mark hanging over them. It causes the public to lose confidence," he said.

Both chairpersons said the parliamentary process will continue regardless of the inquiry.

They are expected to meet this week to plan a way forward and report to the National Assembly.

Nqola stressed that Parliament has a duty to provide proper oversight of the executive, especially when the criminal justice system is under pressure.

Mchunu was appointed Minister of Police in July 2024. Before that, he served as Minister of Water and Sanitation and is a senior figure in the African National Congress.

The inquiry is expected to focus on tensions between Mchunu and top police officials in KwaZulu-Natal.