South Africa: Police Minister Mchunu Placed On Leave of Absence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave of absence with immediate effect.

The President has also announced a judicial commission of inquiry - led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga - into the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The President made the announcements during an address to the nation on Sunday evening.

During a media briefing last week, Mkhwanazi made several allegations about an alleged criminal syndicate that has "spread its tentacles into law enforcement and intelligence services".

Mkhwanazi also made allegations against the Police Minister - alleging that Mchunu colluded with criminal elements to disband the Political Killings Task Team based in KwaZulu-Natal.

During the address to the nation, the President emphasised that the allegations "call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation".

"To address these allegations and the implications of these allegations, I am establishing a judicial commission of Inquiry, chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Justice Madlanga will be assisted by Advocate Sesi Baloyi SC and Advocate Sandile Khumalo SC.

"In order for the Commission to execute its functions effectively, I have decided to put the Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu, on a leave of absence with immediate effect. The Minister has undertaken to give his full cooperation to the Commission to enable it to do its work," President Ramaphosa said.

Mkhwanazi had also made allegations about the uncovering of a drug cartel, implicating, amongst others, the judiciary, law enforcement, prosecutors and politicians.

The President said these allegations "raise serious concerns around the Constitution, the rule of law and national security".

"These allegations, if proven true, threaten to undermine the confidence of South Africans in the ability of the South African Police Service to protect them and to effectively fight crime and corruption.

"South Africans are concerned about corruption and the rise of criminality in our country, which manifests itself in the killing of innocent people, gender-based violence, gang violence, kidnappings, construction mafia criminality and many others.

"As we intensify the fight against crime, it is vital that we safeguard the integrity and credibility of the police and other law enforcement agencies," President Ramaphosa said.

With the Police Minister now on a leave of absence, Professor Firoz Cachalia has been appointed as acting Minister in terms of Section 91(3)(c) of the Constitution.

"Professor Cachalia is currently a professor of law at the University of the Witwatersrand and is the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council. He previously served as a MEC of Community Safety in Gauteng.

"Professor Cachalia will be retiring from his current position at the University of Witwatersrand at the end of July. I will appoint an Acting Minister from within Cabinet until Professor Cachalia takes up his post at the beginning of August," the President said.