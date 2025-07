Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was appointed as the interim Minister of Police until the end of July after President Cyril Ramaphosa set up an inquiry into corruption allegations against Senzo Mchunu and other police officials.

Mchunu was placed on leave of absence.

Firoz Cachalia will step in as the acting Police Minister in August.

Ramaphosa's commission is probing organised crime's infiltration of law enforcement.