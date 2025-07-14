Nigeria Inaugurates First NHIA Governing Council to Drive Universal Health Coverage

blog

The Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated the first-ever Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), following the enactment of the NHIA Act in 2022. This landmark move is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen health insurance governance and accelerate progress towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria.

The NHIA Act of 2022 transformed the former National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) into a more empowered Authority, with a clear mandate to mobilise financial resources for the strategic purchasing of affordable and quality healthcare for all Nigerians. A key provision of the Act is the establishment of a Governing Council with broader representation to ensure inclusive, transparent, and accountable oversight of the Authority's work.

In line with this mandate, the newly inaugurated Council includes a representative from civil society to speak for the interests of the people, along with two representatives from organised labour. These voices will help shape the strategic direction of the Authority and ensure that its programmes remain aligned with the needs of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

Members of the Council include the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who was appointed in March 2025 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Dr. Kamil Shoretire, Director and Head of the Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Brigadier General (Dr.) Idris Babatunde Solebo, representing the Armed Forces; Comrade Kabiru Ado Sani, representing the Nigeria Labour Congress; Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director of Nigeria Health Watch and the civil society representative; Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, Director-General/Chief Executive of the Nigeria Employers' Consultative Association (NECA); as well as representatives from the Trade Union Congress and the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, commended the Director General of the NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, for the bold reforms already underway. He highlighted the Authority's "Fistula-Free Programme" (FFP) as a key example of people-centred innovation. The FFP provides comprehensive care for women living with obstetric fistula, covering not only surgical repair but also feeding, transportation, post-care follow-up, and insurance enrolment to address their broader medical needs.

The Governing Council is tasked with providing strategic direction, governance, and oversight to ensure that the NHIA fulfils its mission of expanding health insurance coverage and delivering financial protection for Nigerians. With insurance now mandatory under the Act, the Council will prioritise increasing enrolment--particularly among informal sector workers--and ensuring that funds are effectively channelled to vulnerable populations through mechanisms like the Vulnerable Group Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund.

According to the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, "No Nigerian should be excluded from receiving affordable healthcare. Our Council will advocate for policies that prioritise vulnerable populations and work to eliminate disparities in healthcare access."

The Governing Council's inclusive composition and renewed mandate mark a pivotal step in Nigeria's journey toward universal, affordable healthcare. With a focus on people-centred reforms, strategic resource mobilisation, and equity-driven implementation, the Council is poised to steer the NHIA towards delivering on the promise of health insurance for all.