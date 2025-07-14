South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Plans Homes for Flood Victims - South African News Briefs - July 14, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal Plans Homes for Flood Victims

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlements has unveiled a R1.6 billion plan to build homes for flood-stricken families in parts of the province, reports EWN. The department said that more than 4,000 people have been displaced by floods since 2022. The provincial Department of Human Settlements announced that pockets of land have been identified in eThekwini for relief to the destitute families. Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya described the move as a major milestone in providing relief to families affected by the disaster.

City Power Cracks Down on Joburg Businesses Over Illegal Connections

City Power has warned that it will be going after more businesses in Johannesburg that it said are illegally connected to the city's power grid, reports EWN. Investigations revealed that repeat offenders, including businesses previously disconnected in November, were still operating. The power utility is struggling with massive unpaid debt, including R1.6 billion owed by businesses linked to the Hursthill substation, which supplies areas such as Auckland Park, Melville, and Westdene. In the Industria and Crown area, businesses owe about R23 million. City Power says it will increase disconnection operations with the support of law enforcement to recover losses.

Electoral Commission Rejects 'Islamic State of Africa' Party Registration

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the Islamic State of Africa's application to register as a political party, reports EWN. The decision follows several objections and a failure to meet key registration requirements. The IEC said that the party did not submit the required 300 signatures from registered voters and placed its registration notice in a newspaper with limited circulation. In addition, the commission said that it received over 200 objections from individuals and organisations who argued that the party's constitution proposes policies based on Sharia Law, which it says conflict with South Africa's constitutional values. The party has 30 days to appeal the decision.

