Nigeria: Shock in Buhari's Hometown of Daura, His Kaduna Residence

In Daura, the home town of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, the atmosphere on Sunday was that of soberness and bereavement.

People were seen everywhere in mourning mood. They stood in groups discussing the death of the former president and commiserating with one another.

Some journalists visited the palace of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar, to get his reactions. As of the time of filing this report, the monarch had not spoken to newsmen on Buhari's death.

It was gathered that the emir had earlier informed some of his couturiers about the former leader's death.

Although there were some people at the Sha'iskawa family house of Buhari, security personnel were, as usual, at his GRA residence.

Some of the residents of Daura, who spoke to our correspondent, expressed grief over the passing of the former president.

One of them, Umar Kamal, simply said: "We are praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul Firdausi."

Another resident, Muhammad Salisu, said though different people have different opinions about Buhari's administration, for them in Daura, they could only be grateful to him.

Some neighbours of Buhari at his residence in Kaduna expressed shock over his demise.

They described the news of his death as devastating, while praying to Allah to forgive his shortcomings.

A former councilor of Unguwar Sarki Community, Zubairu Shanuna, said as a Muslim, he was saddened by the news and prayed for Allah's mercy upon the late president.

"We are all mortals, and one after the other, we are all going to die at an appointed time. So, we pray to Allah to forgive him of his sins and grant him paradise," he said.

Another Kaduna resident, Jafaru Jafaru Anaba, said the loss was painful, describing the late president as a national figure.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I heard the news of his death. I don't want to say much other than to pray to Allah to forgive his sins. But it was a great loss, to be honest, to the nation," he said.

Shehu Isa Dan Inna, chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Kabala Coasting Ward, Kaduna North Local Government, said: "I was at home when I heard of his death, but had to rush down to the residence because I was confused. Although death is inevitable, we pray to Allah to forgive his sins and reward his good deeds."

A provision seller along Chanranchi Road, Kaduna, Bello Idris Dalleje, said he was still in shock over the former president's death.

"He was a God-fearing man. I'm still in shock. Even those in the opposition--I saw them expressing sadness over his death. This shows you, it's a great loss for the nation," he said.

President summons emergency FEC meeting

President Tinubu has summoned an emergency session of the Federal Executive Council scheduled for Tuesday in honour of Buhari.

Tinubu disclosed this in a tribute he personally signed Sunday evening, shortly after news of Buhari's passing broke.

He said Buhari would be accorded full state honours.

The president said the late Buhari's passing filled him with "profound sorrow and a heavy heart," adding that Nigeria has lost "a patriot, a soldier, a statesman."