Liberia: Boakai Sets Record Straight

14 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

President Boakai told reporters upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport on Friday, July 11, that the survey only took place in two counties and not across the whole country, as some have claimed.

On July 9, 2025, during Trump's African Summit with five African leaders, including Mr. Boakai, the Liberian leader invited the Americans to conduct a geological survey of Liberia's minerals to ascertain the country's full potential of its mineral wealth.

His invitation was greeted with criticism, with many asking why the President would invite the Americans to conduct a survey already conducted by the Chinese.

But the President clarified that the initial geological survey conducted by the Chinese was done in two counties, which he did not disclose, though, adding that his request is to cover the entire country.

Liberia is rich in natural resources. The president's invitation also drew criticism from bloggers around the African continent, who questioned why the country couldn't hire an independent firm to conduct the survey instead of relying on Americans.

However, Boakai said the rationale behind his request is to ensure Liberia knows the extent of its mineral worth.

"While we asked the Chinese to survey, we are also asking the U.S. government to conduct the same survey because we want to know what the country has, to plan for it, so we are open," he said.

President Boakai believes that the decision he took was a positive move for the country when it comes to trade and investment.

Meanwhile, he revealed that his role as president is to serve Liberia positively, and he hopes to make Liberia great, which is precisely what he's doing. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

