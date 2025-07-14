Nigeria: 'Nigeria Has Lost a Father Figure' - Northern CAN Mourns Buhari

The Northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a father figure whose leadership left a lasting imprint on the nation's development.

In a statement released in Kaduna on Sunday, the Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the passing of the former President marks the end of a significant chapter in Nigeria's political evolution.

He stated that although opinions were divided on some of Buhari's policies while in office, there was no denying his strong sense of patriotism, discipline, and commitment to national unity.

According to him, Buhari's contribution to the Nigerian state, both as a military leader and a democratically elected president, would continue to shape national discourse for generations to come.

He recalled that Buhari first led the country as Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985, and later served two terms as President from 2015 to 2023, a statesman who launched the "war against indiscipline and corruption."

The Northern CAN chairman extended condolences to the former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and the entire family.

He urged them to take solace in the legacy of public service left behind by the late leader as he offered prayers for God's comfort and strength for the family during this period of mourning.

Hayab commended President Bola Tinubu for his response to the loss, particularly for declaring national mourning and instructing Vice-President Kashim Shettima to accompany the late President's remains back to Nigeria.

He further encouraged Nigerians to honour Buhari's memory by fostering unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence across political and religious divides.

Hayab explained that while Nigerians may hold different views about his leadership, it was only proper to remember the former President with dignity and gratitude for his sacrifices.

NAN recalls that Buhari died in London at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, following a prolonged illness.

Tinubu has ordered that national flags be flown at half-staff in honour of the late statesman.