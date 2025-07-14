Nigeria: Senate Responds to Legal Demand for Senator Natasha's Recall

The Senate has issued a formal response to a legal request demanding the immediate reinstatement of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the red chamber. This follows a recent court judgment interpreted by her legal team as grounds for her recall.

The request, presented by the law firm of Numa S.A.N. & Co. in a letter dated July 11, 2025, cited a judgment delivered on July 4, 2025, by Justice Binta Nyako. The legal team argued that the ruling mandated Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's return to her legislative duties not later than tomorrow, invoking provisions of Section 318 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In a statement released yesterday in Abuja, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, maintained that the judgment does not compel the Senate to reinstate the lawmaker.

"The learned judge, Justice Binta Nyako, merely made advisory observations on the duration of the suspension," he said. "These remarks are not binding or enforceable in law and do not override the Senate's constitutional authority under Section 60."

The Senate insisted that the Certified True Copy of the court's Enrolled Order contains no express or mandatory directive for Senator Natasha's recall, and emphasised that its disciplinary powers remain constitutionally intact.

While acknowledging the judgment, the Senate noted that no declaratory or injunctive orders were issued compelling immediate action.

It reiterated that the court did not nullify its authority to manage internal disciplinary matters involving its members.

Despite the ongoing legal contestation, the Senate assured the public that it would examine the court's observations carefully and arrive at a constitutionally sound position.

It said that the decision would be formally communicated to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and the general public in due course.

"We urge caution against premature interpretations of judicial remarks or misapplications of constitutional provisions," the Senate warned, reaffirming its commitment to constitutional democracy, judicial independence, and the rule of law.