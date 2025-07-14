Nigeria: Kano Govt Identifies 10 Areas for Constitution Review

Kano State government has identified 10 areas that require urgent constitution reforms.

They are the creation of state police, additional states and local government areas, and the institutionalisation of Independence Day as the official swearing-in date for elected political office holders.

Others are full autonomy for local governments, review of the revenue sharing formula, strengthening the traditional institutions, improved women's representation in state and national assemblies, comprehensive electoral reforms and the adoption of Nigeria's original National Anthem.

The deputy governor of the state, Comrade Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Yusuf, made this known while presenting his memorandum at the northwest public hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 in Kaduna.

According to a statement issued by the deputy governor's office's information officer, Yusuf Abubakar, the proposals would help address longstanding national concerns and deepen Nigeria's democracy. The statement described the memoranda as a true reflection of the aspirations of the people of Kano State.

He noted that the memoranda were gathered through widespread consultations with civil society, traditional leaders, women's groups, and youth representatives in the state.

The deputy governor also commended the constitutional review committee for organising the public hearing, noting that it serves as a vital platform for inclusive participation, exchange of diverse perspectives, and meaningful engagement with citizens across the federation.

He added that it is also a golden opportunity to reimagine and reshape the country's legal foundation in a way that reflects current realities and the true will of the people.

Comrade Gwarzo reaffirmed Kano State's unwavering support for a united, just, and democratic Nigeria, urging lawmakers to consider the people's voices in their final recommendations.