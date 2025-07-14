Nigerian Idol S10 - Purp Wins Reality Show, Gets N30m Richer

14 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

After weeks of thrilling performances, intense eliminations, and jaw-dropping vocals, Nigerian Idol Season 10 has reached its climax with Purp winning the show.

Purp, whose real name is Anu Agosta, from Lagos, won the tenth season of Nigeria Idols by votes, as she and Raymu made the top two from last week's episode.

The 25-year-old garnered the coveted prize of N30 million. Purp, who started singing in her mother's church choir and later studied Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has been a sensation for the duration of this season of Nigeria Idols.

Purp has a soulful, expressive, theatrical gift, and she is known for turning every song into an emotional story.

Raymu, who made the first runner-up position, also gave a good account of himself. The 28-year-old from Delta State, Irorosuayire Ogheneruemu, made the final.

Lawrence and Mikki, who made it to the top, had bowed out in an emotional double elimination, clearing the path for this powerful showdown.

The tenth season of Nigeria Idols, anchored by the versatile I K Osakioduwa, came to a climax with all the contestants performing together and even the Judges--Ric Hassani, Iyanya, and Omawumi--entertaining the audience.

