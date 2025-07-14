Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu - IPOB Reacts to Buhari's Death

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement following the announcement by Garba Shehu, a former spokesperson for the Presidency confirming the death of Buhari, the group described the revelation as long-overdue vindication for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who had consistently claimed that Buhari died in 2017.

According to the IPOB's spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, the group referenced long-standing claims made by Kanu concerning the leadership of the country and called for deeper reflection on the country's political history between 2017 and 2023.

The group stated that Kanu had, as far back as 2017, raised questions about President Buhari's health and presence in public life, adding that recent acknowledgments by former government officials have reignited public debate around those claims.

"Mazi Nnamdi Kanu spoke on sensitive matters that many dismissed at the time," the statement read. "Recent developments only highlight the need for transparency and open dialogue in governance."

While avoiding direct reference to conspiracy theories, IPOB emphasized the need for public accountability, urging Nigerians to examine the implications of official silence on important national issues.

"We believe this is a moment for the country to reflect on the importance of truth in leadership, and the consequences of withholding information from the public," the group added.

The statement also called for recognition of Kanu's role in raising awareness on national issues, and reiterated IPOB's demand for his release from detention.

The comment by Garba Shehu, which acknowledged that President Buhari had faced serious health challenges during his tenure, has sparked renewed discussion online and in the media, though no official confirmation has been made on any of the more controversial claims circulating.

Observers have noted that while the Shehu statement did not confirm any wrongdoing, it has led to fresh calls for a detailed review of leadership conduct during that period.

The IPOB's statement concluded with a call for justice, truth, and reconciliation, stating that Nigeria must move forward through transparency, not speculation.