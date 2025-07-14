Nigeria: Buhari, a Courageous Leader, Highly Disciplined Military Officer - PDP

14 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday described former President Muhammadu Buhari as a courageous leader and highly disciplined military officer who was dedicated to the service of the nation.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, said it received with deep sadness the news of the death of Buhari in a hospital in London.

"The departed former president will be remembered by Nigerians for his roles and policies in government as Governor of Borno, Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund, Military Head of State, and later as democratically elected President," he said.

The party commiserated with Buhari's widow, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and the entire Buhari family; the Federal Government; the Nigerian Army; the government and people of Katsina State; and the Daura Emirate for the national loss.

The PDP prayed to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal repose.

NAN reports that President Bola Tinubu has ordered flags at half-staff as a mark of respect for Buhari.

Flying a flag at half-staff, or half-mast, is a symbolic gesture of mourning, respect, or distress, often following the death of a prominent figure or during national tragedies. (NAN)

