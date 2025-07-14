Liberia: Security Expert Calls for Regional Collaboration in Fight Against Cyber-Crime, Disinformation

A former Liberian parliamentarian, Retired Colonel Jimmy W. Smith, has called for regional collaborations in the fight against cybercrimes and disinformation across Africa. He spoke recently at the 8th conference for the Network of African Parliamentarians on Defense and Security committees (REPAM-CDS) in Abuja, Nigeria.

Colonel Smith, who is an esteemed security professional, called on his regional compatriots to collectively commit to resolve the growing security threats through cooperative action and strategic planning.

"From hack-and-leak operations on manipulated data to website defacements spreading geopolitical and terrorist propaganda, the convergence of cyber-crimes and harmful contents, especially disinformation, is an established threat that requires a collaborative and holistic response. There's no country that's too small to be a victim of cyber-crime and the damage of disinformation; therefore, while I am on the leadership at this continental institution, it's also my inherent responsibility to support all member states, especially Liberia," former Representative Smith stated.

Africa has emerged as a prominent hub for cybercrime activities. This continent, known for its high internet usage and mobile connectivity, has seen an increase in cyber related crimes.

"Today, as we converge here in the spirit of Pan-African accord, we must collectively commit to resolve through cooperative actions and strategic planning. This commitment involves a unified approach where governments, organizations, businesses, and individuals work together, leveraging evidence, innovation, and a shared vision to create lasting solutions and a more sustainable and equitable future for Africa," he said.

Serving as moderator of the 3rd panel discussion (on challenges related to cyber-crime and disinformation, use of new technologies to strengthen national security, and the role of parliamentarians in regulation legal frameworks), he emphasized the need for more budgetary support especially for national security institutions across the continent, especially as countries are transitioning from the use of conventional Infantry warfare to the use of cyber and technological devices during combats.

Despite his unimaginable loss in the 2023 Legislative and Presidential Elections, Smith, the immediate past representative of Montserrado County's Electoral District #2 and also the former 3rd Vice President of the Network of African Parliamentarians on Defense and Security Committees (REPAM-CDS) recently got overwhelmingly elected as an Honorary Member of the continental body. Former Representative Smith's colleagues described him as a "valuable asset and expert" at the Network.

The Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in an address at the occasion emphasized the need for stronger coordination, information sharing, and legislative action to address Africa's security and development challenges.

He also advocated for reducing dependence on Western powers and harnessing the continent's resources for self-reliance, a view strongly shared by the Director General of the Counter-Terrorism Center of Nigeria, Major-General Adamu Garba Laka and the current President of the Network of African Parliamentarians on Defense and Security Committee (REPAM-CDS), Ahmed Satomi, who also is Nigeria's Chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence.