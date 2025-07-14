Burundi: WHO Announces Burundi Has Eliminated Trachoma As a Public Health Problem

The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially announced that Burundi has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, marking a major milestone in the country's fight against neglected tropical diseases.

Burundi becomes the eighth country in the WHO African Region to achieve this status, and trachoma is the first NTD to be eliminated in the country.

"Eliminating a disease like trachoma is a major public health achievement that requires sustained effort and dedication. I congratulate the government and the people of Burundi for their hard work and commitment. It is inspiring to see Burundi join the growing group of countries that have eliminated at least one NTD," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Trachoma, caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, spreads through personal contact, contaminated surfaces, and flies. Repeated infections can lead to scarring, inward-turning eyelids, and ultimately, blindness. The disease continues to affect some of the world's most vulnerable populations, especially where access to clean water and sanitation is limited.

Burundi's Health Minister, Dr. Lydwine Baradahana, celebrated the announcement:

"This validation marks a major milestone in our commitment to health equity. It is a collective victory, made possible by nearly 20 years of national mobilisation and international solidarity. I thank all the partners, community health workers, and institutions who made this historic achievement possible."

Before 2007, Burundi had no official data on trachoma. That changed when the government launched a nationwide initiative to tackle NTDs, mapping the prevalence of various diseases including trachoma. Surveys conducted between 2009 and 2010 confirmed that trachoma was endemic in parts of the country, prompting swift action.

Interventions were rolled out across 12 health districts, reaching approximately 2.5 million people. These efforts were guided by the WHO-recommended SAFE strategy--Surgery, Antibiotics, Facial cleanliness, and Environmental improvement.

Burundi's elimination campaign received technical and financial support from partners including CBM Christoffel Blindenmission, the END Fund, Geneva Global, and WHO. Pfizer, through the International Trachoma Initiative, donated the antibiotic azithromycin.

"This achievement reflects the government's resolve to protect its most vulnerable populations. Under strong leadership, with the support of community health workers and key partners, this victory was made possible. It inspires us to press forward to eliminate all remaining neglected tropical diseases,"said Dr. Xavier Crespin, WHO Representative in Burundi.

Trachoma remains a public health threat in 32 countries, with an estimated 103 million people still requiring interventions. The WHO African Region carries the highest burden, accounting for 90% of the global at-risk population.

However, progress is clear. The number of people needing antibiotic treatment for trachoma in Africa dropped by 96 million--from 189 million in 2014 to 93 million in April 2024, a 51% reduction.

There are still 20 African countries, including Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria, where trachoma interventions are ongoing. Burundi joins Benin, Gambia, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, and Togo in successfully eliminating the disease. Additionally, four more countries--Botswana, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia, and Senegal--claim to have reached WHO's elimination thresholds.

On a global scale, 57 countries have now eliminated at least one NTD, with 24 countries, including Burundi, having specifically eliminated trachoma. Others in this category include India, Cambodia, China, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia.