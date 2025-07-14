Nigeria: NEMA Confirms Four Dead, Seven Injured in Kano Building Collapse

14 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed the death of four persons and seven injured in a building collapse at Abedi Sabon Gari, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano.

Dr. Nuraddeen Abdullahi, NEMA Coordinator, Kano State Territorial Office, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

He said the agency received a distress alert on Sunday, July 13, at about 6:49 p.m. that a three-story uncompleted building had collapsed at Abedi Sabon Gari Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred at about 6:42 p.m. on Sunday following a prolonged and heavy downpour.

"On receiving the information, we immediately mobilised a Search and Rescue (SAR) response team to the scene in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders," he said.

Abdullahi noted that eyewitnesses confirmed that several occupants were in the building at the time of the collapse, with many trapped beneath the rubble.

The NEMA Coordinator said as of 1:56 a.m. on Monday, two fatalities have been confirmed, while six injured persons have been rescued.

According to him, two additional persons were confirmed dead and one injured at about 5:41 a.m. and were all rushed to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano for medical attention.

"Several individuals are suspected to be trapped, and efforts are being intensified to reach them safely.

"During the rescue operation, the perimeter of the site was secured to control the crowd and ensure the safety of responders, while heavy equipment and lighting (Amida light) support were being utilised," Abdullahi said.

He said the search and rescue operations are still ongoing to rescue trapped victims in sustained coordination with stakeholders and local authorities.

Abdullahi added that a detailed post-incident assessment report would be compiled at the end of the operations.

According to him, there is currently no immediate request for additional external reinforcement, but the situation remains fluid, and further updates will be provided as necessary. (NAN)

